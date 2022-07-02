July 4th Holiday Weekend forecast

BOSSIER CITY, La. - The new SporTran south Bossier City bus route is now in full swing. The new route started on June 13. It serves the residents of south Bossier for the first time, with most of the route going right along Barksdale Boulevard. Some of the stops include the Brookshire's Grocery Arena, Parkway High School and Plantation Plaza.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO