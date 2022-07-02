July 4th Holiday Weekend forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has the entire ArkLaTex under a Heat Advisory for Wednesday until 7 p.m. This is due to dangerous levels of heat and humidity forecast during the afternoon and early evening hours. Heat Index values may exceed 105 degrees. It could feel even...
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The new SporTran south Bossier City bus route is now in full swing. The new route started on June 13. It serves the residents of south Bossier for the first time, with most of the route going right along Barksdale Boulevard. Some of the stops include the Brookshire's Grocery Arena, Parkway High School and Plantation Plaza.
SHREVEPORT, La. – Another year, another spectacular KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Finale presented by Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Homes. For 14 years, KTBS 3 and KPXJ CW 21 have been celebrating our nation's independence in a big way. This year, the focus once again was on God and Country with fireworks launching from five locations across the ArkLaTex.
2 people hospitalized after a T-bone crash in Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report. On Saturday, two people suffered injuries following a T-bone crash in Shreveport. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision was reported at about 7:01 a.m. on Walker Road [...]
SHREVEPORT, La. - Freedom Fest was an extra special night for one couple from San Antonio, Texas. Eric Ortiz popped the question to his significant other, Christina Montoya, on Monday. Montoya says she was surprised, but of course, she said "yes!"
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At least three people are injured after a rolling shootout in southwest Shreveport early Monday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. on Jewella Ave. near Meriwether Rd. Police say people in a red Camaro and a white Charger were exchanging gunfire. The Charger crashed in the parking lot of a strip mall at Jewella and Meriwether, across from Southfield Grill.
SHREVEPORT, La.- Parents have until July 5 to sign their children up for the Caddo Sheriff's Youth Firearms Education Camp, reminded Sheriff Steve Prator. The camp will be held July 11-13 at the Sheriff's Regional Training Academy. Boys and girls ages 10-13 may select any day during the week to join Caddo deputies on the firing range for supervised firearms safety education and .22 rifle target shooting.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager was wounded Sunday evening when he was shot by another juvenile. Police say around 8:15 p.m. the teen was shot in the upper right arm while his friend was handling a handgun on the 800 block of Pine St. He was taken to...
SHRVEPORT, La. - A memorial service was held Friday morning for the late Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr. The service took place at Summer Grove Baptist Church on Jewella Avenue. A graveside service followed at Centuries Memorial Cemetery. Caldwell died after falling overboard from a boat in Florida last...
Lila Rose Sobolak, 13, of Bossier City, LA died about 9 p.m. Saturday when the 2008 Can-Am UTV she was driving crashed on Clear Springs Church Road near Coushatta (Red River Parish). Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G said the wreck happened north of Louisiana 155. The girl...
SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man and one juvenile are in the hospital, one in serious condition, after a fight in Webster Parish on the Fourth of July between two groups led to a drive-by shooting and the targeted victims fired back. According to Webster Sheriff Jason Parker, the...
LOGANSPORT, La. -- DeSoto sheriff's deputies have a man in custody following a shooting Tuesday morning in Logansport. It happened before noon at what's described as a shack on Bethel Road. The man who was shot then went to the nearby trash compactor site on U.S. Highway 84 for help after seeing deputies and firefighters there unloading remnants from Monday night's fireworks show.
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Police Department are searching for the person responsible for shooting a man early on Tuesday morning. According to the department, officers were called to the 600 block of Carter Street around 12:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting. The caller stated the victim had been taken to the hospital […]
The quickly dilapidating facility off I-20 in Bossier, formerly known as Diamond Jacks Casino, will soon have new life. Mississippi based company Foundation Gaming is currently going through the process of purchasing Diamond Jacks Casino. Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns told KEEL News:. Everything is going very smoothly...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person is dead and three more are wounded as a result of a rolling shootout on the Fourth of July. It happened around 2:45 p.m. near Jewella Avenue at Meriwether Road near Sports World. At least 17 units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene.
The juvenile is being held on a bond of $790,000. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins turned to Facebook to urge everyone to enjoy a safe Fourth of July weekend. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Remembering Charlie Caldwell Jr. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Pews filled with loved ones listened to speeches...
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are investigating the murder of a man found dead in a home in the 600 block of Carter Street. The victim is Martie Person, 22, of Marshall. Police are asking for the public’s help in determining a suspect. According to a press release,...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of three men injured in a Cotton Valley propane explosion in early May has died. Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport confirms Chancey Hawk of Minden has passed away as a result of injuries suffered in an explosion and flash fire at a Cotton Valley propane distribution site on May 10.
