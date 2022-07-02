ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tellez hits 5th HR in 5 games as Burnes, Brews rout Pirates

By JOHN PERROTTO Associated Press
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rowdy Tellez homered for the fifth time in five games and drove in five runs, Corbin Burnes took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 19-2.

Willy Adames hit a grand slam as the Brewers connected five times.

They also had five doubles among their 16 hits.

The NL Central-leading Brewers won for the fifth time in six games and are 7-1 against the Pirates this season.

The Pirates have lost six of eight.

