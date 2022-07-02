ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas pushes natives to choose the Natural State this holiday weekend

By Caitrin Assaf
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOe7L_0gSl8gC500

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fourth of July weekend is usually when folks head outside, enjoying the scenery or taking a much-needed vacation.

But this summer, the State of Arkansas is hoping adventurers pick the Natural State; staying local to enjoy all our home has to offer.

It’s many Arkansans’ preferred pastime: gearing up, grabbing the family, and going outdoors – a trend that’s extending beyond the Natural State. Jacob Critz is a native Arkansan, now spending his days in the Lone Star State. But the many hiking trails of the state next door calls him home, his preferred vacation destination only a few hours’ drive away. Friday, Critz was taking in the sights of Pinnacle Mountain, a popular hiking spot just a few miles outside Little Rock.

“It makes it a lot better coming back to see family that there’s so much great nature,” Critz said, explaining he frequently travels back to AR. “It’s funny because I’ve seen commercials in Texas! Come to the Natural State, and all that.”

Where to catch 4th of July fireworks throughout central Arkansas

That’s exactly what Arkansas State Parks likes to hear, focusing their efforts on attracting those just passing through and now, locals – never more than 60 miles from a state park.

Shea Lewis is the director of Arkansas State Parks. He and the team are now shifting their focus from flyers to drivers, those looking to steer a little closer to home.

“The impact on gas prices is causing travelers to stay a little closer to home,” Lewis explained. “Part of the original concept of state parks was to be a resource for local residents.”

The impact of staying local speaks for itself. Not only do parks and other attractions put money back into the state economy, but local cities and counties benefit from travelers, too, with gas stations, local restaurants, and suppliers major buys for guests both from home and abroad.

July 4 th weekend is expected to be a huge success for the parks system, but even during the pandemic the call of the wild was strong: 2021 saw 9.4 million visitors head to their closest state park.

For more on the closest state park to you and all your options this holiday weekend, check out https://www.arkansasstateparks.com/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5newsonline.com

Hammerhead worms found across Arkansas | What to know about the invasive species

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Hammerhead worms are not new to the Natural State, but a rise in sightings is leading to several questions about the invasive species. Experts with the University of Arkansas (U of A) System Division of Agriculture say that the worms have been reported in at least 10 Arkansas counties, including parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: Dreams Catering

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Dreams Catering is a company that specializes in special events and romantic dinners in Arkansas. Watch the video above or click here for more information about booking Dreams Catering for your next event.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Humble muscadine shines in 2022 Arkansas Quality Wine competition

The humble muscadine propelled three wines into the “best of” categories in the second annual Arkansas Quality Wine competition. Also known as a possum grape, or fox grape, the thick-skinned fruits are beloved in the South but haven’t quite gained the same status as Vitis vinifera grapes when it comes to winemaking.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Little Rock, AR
Sports
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
KTLO

Governor addresses Independence Day at Arkansas State Parks

Today I’d like to talk about the Fourth of July, or Independence Day, in Arkansas, the state with enough lakes, rivers, hiking trails, and outdoor festivals to accommodate 3 million Arkansans and visitors as we celebrate the 246 years of our Nation’s independence. And of particular importance, is our beautiful state parks.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Radio-collared bears will be fair game during December hunting season

When the first South Arkansas bear season of modern times opens on December 10, bruins with radio collars won’t catch a break. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission decided last week to removal a regulation that prohibits shooting a radio-collared bear during open hunting seasons in Arkansas. With the...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Kicker 102.5

Invasive Deadly Tick Fatal to Cattle Invading Arkansas

Arkansas cattle producers are being urged to check their herds for unusual ticks and take measures to prevent transmission of theileriosis or other tick-related diseases. The warnings follow the recent finding of additional Asian long-horned ticks in northwest Arkansas by scientists with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. The invasive tick can transmit the Theileria Orientalis parasite, which attacks blood cells. The Ikeda genotype of this organism can be fatal to cattle.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

Rent in Arkansas up 9% for 2022, study shows

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Research conducted by Quote Wizard has found the price of rent is rising fast with Arkansas being among the top five U.S. states with the highest increases. According to researchers, Arkansas’ rent is up 9% since January 2022 and 22% since 2020, making it the fifth-highest...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural State#Economy#Central Arkansas#Arkansans
KARK 4 News

Arkansas gas prices drop on Independence Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As families gather to celebrate Independence Day, many should consider filling up their tanks as gas prices continue to drop in Arkansas. AAA reported Monday that the average gas price in the Natural State is $4.36 per gallon. This price is down one cent from Sunday and eight cents from a week ago. Diesel fuel dropped to $5.33 per gallon.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Dry conditions developing across South Arkansas

A very small area of Columbia County is considered to be in "abnormally dry" status by the United States Drought Monitor, according to a map released June 30. In addition, a very small area of Miller, Lafayette, Union, and Little River counties is considered to be in "abnormally dry" status. Small areas in the eastern part of the state and the southeastern area of the state are also in "abnormally dry" status.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas Insurance Hall of Fame to add 5 in October

The Arkansas Insurance Hall of Fame has announced its 2022 class of inductees. Five new inductees will be honored at the 2022 Induction Banquet on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at the Health, Physical Education & Recreation (HPER) Center on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas. Dinner will be...
ARKANSAS STATE
WHNT News 19

America’s oldest cave art found in Tennessee

MONTGOMERY CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee is home to more than 50 state parks each steeped in a rich history. One of those parks has historical significance not only for our state but also North America. Dunbar Cave State Park has the oldest known cave art on the continent,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
KTLO

Hundreds of Arkansas National Guard members miss vaccination deadline

Roughly 1,000 Arkansas National Guard members risk losing federal pay after failing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus or apply for an exemption, according to preliminary data. About 83% of the state’s 6,600 Army Guard soldiers were vaccinated as of Friday afternoon, said Lt. Col. William Phillips, a spokesman for...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

First monkey pox case confirmed in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After the first case of monkeypox was confirmed in early May, the Arkansas Department of Health announced Tuesday that the first case in the state has been identified. According to the ADH, symptoms include fever, headache, muscle pain, and a painful rash that can occur...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

A look behind the scenes of fireworks shows in Arkansas

BARLING, Ark. — Hog Wild Pyrotechnics set up Barling’s firework display at the city’s Independence Day celebration. James Fisk is the lead shooter of the pyrotechnic crew on Sunday. "We're like the A-team of pyro technic guys around here," said Fisk. "We've been doing a long time...
BARLING, AR
THV11

Protestors gather at Arkansas State Capitol on Independence Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Protestors that were both for and against abortion rights gathered in front of the Arkansas State Capitol on Monday. As the evening progressed the protestors slowly made their way down towards the downtown River Market area where the 4th of July Pops on the River celebration was taking place.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy