Richmond, VA

Man injured in Richmond shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
NBC12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said a man was injured in a shooting on Friday night....

www.nbc12.com

NBC12

Man, juvenile arrested in connection to multiple vehicle thefts in central Virginia

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man and a juvenile have been arrested in connection to multiple vehicle thefts across Chesterfield, Richmond and Henrico. Sincere Price, 20, of Richmond, and a juvenile male, of Chesterfield, were arrested by the Hollywood Police Department in Florida on a stolen weapons charge. Price was also charged with resisting arrest.
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
NBC12

7 shot, 1 dead after two Richmond shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A weekend meant for celebrations turned violent from Jackson Ward to The Fan. Richmond police are investigating two separate shootings that killed one and injured several people during the 4th of July weekend. The first shooting happened on West Main Street at City Dogs on Sunday...
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
NBC12

Pedestrian killed in early morning Henrico crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian early Tuesday morning. 911 operators received a call at around 12:39 a.m., for the report of a man hit by a vehicle on the 1100 block of Oakland Road. When Henrico Police and Fire arrived,...
NBC12

Father, artist identified as victim of City Dogs shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A weekend filled with gun violence in Richmond left a 36-year-old dead in the Fan. Kyle Stoner was gunned down while out on the patio of City Dogs on Sunday night. People have been laying flowers and other mementos in front of City Dogs, where Kyle...
NBC12

VSP seeking information after man was shot multiple times on I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is seeking information after a car was found riddled with bullets in the City of Richmond Monday morning. At 2:42 a.m., Virginia State Police was notified of a single-vehicle crash along I-95 south near mile marker 71. A gray Honda Civic was later found at a gas station in the 4400 block of Commerce Road, just off Bells Road Exit 69.
NBC12

Hopewell police investigate Fourth of July drive-by shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Hopewell are looking for the person responsible for shooting into a vehicle while driving past another vehicle. On Monday, July 4 around 4:15 p.m., police responded to the area of Cedar Level Road and Wilmington Avenue for the report of an accident that resulted in the vehicle getting hit by gunfire.
WTVR CBS 6

Gunman opens fire on I-95 driver in Richmond

RICHMOND Va. — Police are looking for the person who opened fire on Interstate 95 in Richmond early Monday morning. The gunfire injured a driver. "Virginia State Police was notified of a single-vehicle crash along the southbound lanes of I-95 near the 71 mile marker in the City of Richmond. The Honda Civic was eventually located at a gas station in the 4400 block of Commerce Road, just off Bells Road Exit 69," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old male from Richmond, Va., was located inside the Honda and found to be suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to VCU Medical Center and is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening, wounds."
rvahub.com

Cowardin Avenue & Bainbridge Street Hit and Run

Saturday, July 2, at approximately 10:35 p.m., the Richmond Police Crash Team investigators responded to the intersection of Cowardin Avenue & Bainbridge Street for the report of a hit and run. Investigators arrived and found an adult female pedestrian down and in the roadway. She was attempting to cross the...
NBC12

9 people killed in crashes over holiday weekend in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nine people - including one motorcyclist from Chesterfield County - died in crashes in Virginia over the July 4 holiday weekend. Virginia State Police said this is a decline from 2021, when 12 people died. The other fatal crashes occurred in the cities of Danville, Franklin,...
NBC12

Virginia State Police K9 dies of smoke inhalation

BUCKINGHAM Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia State Police K9 died after suffering “severe smoke inhalation.”. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, K9 Odin’s handler stopped at the Virginia State Police Area Office in Buckingham County while on patrol, and Odin stayed in his crate. A fire...
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA

