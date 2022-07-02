Earn An Easy 500 Bonus Miles With JetBlue Dining!

Delta Air Lines passengers boarding a flight on Monday morning were amazed to be offered $10,000 (£8,210) to give up their seats. Boarding had already begun for the flight - from Grand Rapids, Michigan to Minneapolis, Minnesota -when Delta staff announced that the flight was overbooked,Airline ground staff said they were looking for eight passengers willing to travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota on a later flight. In return, the volunteers would each be awarded $10,000 in compensation.The Independent was unable to verify how much the airline paid out to passengers in this instance, but it is not uncommon for large sums...

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO