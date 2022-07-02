ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush County, IN

North Split flyover bridge now open for drivers amid holiday weekend

cbs4indy.com
 4 days ago

INDOT said the flyover bridge opened as early as 4 Friday morning. North Split flyover bridge now open for drivers amid

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 0

cbs4indy.com

Strong storms possible in central Indiana, hot too

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We have a lot to talk about this morning. Heat, storms, more storms, there’s a lot going on weather-wise this week. As you head out the door, it is hot and humid to start. That continues into this afternoon. Heat Advisory for all of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

More traffic restrictions coming to I-65 as concrete and bridge work continues

Additional restrictions start this week as part of the I-65 project. Starting Tuesday, 53rd Avenue will be closed under I-65 through mid-November. Starting Friday, July 8, the ramp from southbound I-65 to 61st Avenue will be closed for about four days. The ramps from southbound I-65 to Ridge Road and from Ridge Road to northbound I-65 remain closed through early September.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

North Split project: Flyover bridge to I-70 now open

INDIANAPOLIS — A major portion of the North Split construction project is now complete. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says the southbound to eastbound flyover bridge/overpass is now open to traffic. Kyleigh Cramer with INDOT said the largest structure of the North Split project opened early Friday morning, with vehicles utilizing access as early […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

11-year-old boy dies in fireworks accident in southern Indiana

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — A child died in a fireworks-related incident Sunday night in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police said it happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. at 932 N. Canal St. in Mount Vernon. Posey County dispatch received a 911 call about the boy being seriously injured in a...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Child dies in Mount Vernon fireworks incident

A child died following an incident following fireworks in southwestern Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

West Lafayette is home to one of best burger spots in US

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One of the leading authorities on burgers has released a list of the 50 best burgers in the country, and one selection is making the Hoosier State proud. Thrillist is known for reviewing and tracking the best restaurants in everything from pizza to barbecue to...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Indiana is home to countless unique, odd, and breathtaking locations. However, one location, in particular, was recently named Indiana's "Coolest Secret Location". You may think you know about all of the cool travel destinations in Indiana, but do you really? There are a lot of "cool secret locations" in Indiana that locals might know about, but if you aren't from that town, you might not be aware of. I found an article from the travel team at Reader's Digest, where they listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. When it comes to Indiana, it is a location I haven't heard of before, but once I looked further into what it is, I want to go see it in person!
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Heat advisory and severe storms possible for Indiana Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS – We’re continuing to heat up for the midweek, and adding chances of rain and thunderstorms along with it!. The entire state is under a heat advisory for Tuesday afternoon from 1-9 p.m. While air temperatures will be in the mid 90s, heat index values will be WELL over 100°. Don’t forget to take breaks from the outdoors and bring those pets in!
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Heat index could rise to 107 in Indianapolis; advisories issued across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A heat advisory was issued for Tuesday afternoon and evening in central Indiana, including Indianapolis. Heat index values up to 107 degrees are expected in portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. The extent of the dangerous heat remains somewhat uncertain due to potential cloud cover from storms, the weather service in Indianapolis says in the advisory issued Monday afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
963xke.com

Indiana 11-year-old killed in fireworks explosion

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – No one is saying just what happened in a fireworks explosion in Mt. Vernon that killed an 11-year-old boy. His mom yesterday identified him as Camrynn McMichael. Police say the boy died on the way to the hospital after being seriously injured in an explosion...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

As Indiana considers second tax refund, some wonder: where’s the first?

With Indiana lawmakers poised to authorize a second, $225 tax refund to taxpayers in a special session this month, some Hoosiers are still waiting for the $125 refunds promised late last year. As of June 22, Indiana had issued about $245.6 million in refunds, according to the Department of Revenue....
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

GasBuddy: Gas Prices Could Keep Going Down, But Beware

STATEWIDE–Gas prices have been going down across Indiana and nationwide. That is a trend that could continue, but one oil and gas expert is urging you to be aware of a possible increase. “The average gas price in Indianapolis is down about 38 cents per gallon from its peak...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
carmelmonthlymagazine.com

Arlon Bayliss and bo-mar Industries: Creating an Artistic Tribute to Classic Cars of Indiana

5/5 - (2 votes) This month, we are pleased to feature on our cover, two members of the creative team behind the four new roundabout (RAB) sculptures, “Classic Cars of Indiana,” that will be installed throughout the 96th Street Corridor—Arlon Bayliss and Robert “Bob” Buchanan. Bob Buchanan and his brother, Mark, own bo-mar Industries who along with Bayliss’ renowned artistic design, created a few other extraordinary RAB sculptures in Carmel including the “Homage to Hoagy” in front of the Palladium that we featured in Carmel Monthly in the Feb. 2020 issue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Antelope Valley Press

Midwestern farms struggle to market fish

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When drastic increases in food costs spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic left Andrew Caplinger struggling to find fresh catfish for his restaurants, he decided to try “an experimental” solution — growing his own. In the coming months, the Indianapolis restaurant chain Caplinger’s Fresh...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

High heat & humidity resurgence this 4th of July and rest of week

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures on Monday are expected to reach the 90s once again, but it will come with an uptick in humidity and set the tone for the remainder of the week. Happy Independence Day! Get ready for a real scorcher. We’re waking up to a sunny sky out there and temperatures initially in the upper 60s. Humidity may be noticeable in the morning, but the air will really begin to feel sticky by the afternoon. Heat will build quickly, too, with lunchtime temps in the mid 80s and afternoon highs in the low 90s! Isolated storms are possible between 4-8 p.m., but the vast majority of the area will remain dry. The evening will be warm and dry, though a bit muggy for fireworks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Comcast gives free flags to Hoosier families

INDIANAPOLIS — It is a symbol of freedom. The red, white, and blue American flag waves from the yards and porches of many Hoosier households. James Toon sees dozens of flags every day, as he drives for Comcast as a tech operations supervisor. "If I see a flag," says...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

