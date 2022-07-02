North Split flyover bridge now open for drivers amid holiday weekend
INDOT said the flyover bridge opened as early as 4 Friday morning. North Split flyover bridge now open for drivers amid …. ‘All they did was come out, put two cones up’: Dangerous …. Storm damage reported...
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We have a lot to talk about this morning. Heat, storms, more storms, there’s a lot going on weather-wise this week. As you head out the door, it is hot and humid to start. That continues into this afternoon. Heat Advisory for all of...
Additional restrictions start this week as part of the I-65 project. Starting Tuesday, 53rd Avenue will be closed under I-65 through mid-November. Starting Friday, July 8, the ramp from southbound I-65 to 61st Avenue will be closed for about four days. The ramps from southbound I-65 to Ridge Road and from Ridge Road to northbound I-65 remain closed through early September.
INDIANAPOLIS — A major portion of the North Split construction project is now complete. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says the southbound to eastbound flyover bridge/overpass is now open to traffic. Kyleigh Cramer with INDOT said the largest structure of the North Split project opened early Friday morning, with vehicles utilizing access as early […]
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — A child died in a fireworks-related incident Sunday night in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police said it happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. at 932 N. Canal St. in Mount Vernon. Posey County dispatch received a 911 call about the boy being seriously injured in a...
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One of the leading authorities on burgers has released a list of the 50 best burgers in the country, and one selection is making the Hoosier State proud. Thrillist is known for reviewing and tracking the best restaurants in everything from pizza to barbecue to...
Police have launched an investigation into a southern Indiana funeral home after over 30 bodies, some of which were decomposing, were discovered inside. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/report-over-30-bodies-some-decomposed-found-in-southern-indiana-funeral-home/
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of people took to the streets of Linton to celebrate Independence Day. The Linton Freedom Festival parade is Indiana's largest July 4 parade. People at the parade say it never disappoints. It's a state tradition that's living stronger than ever. Whether you're there for there...
Indiana is home to countless unique, odd, and breathtaking locations. However, one location, in particular, was recently named Indiana's "Coolest Secret Location". You may think you know about all of the cool travel destinations in Indiana, but do you really? There are a lot of "cool secret locations" in Indiana that locals might know about, but if you aren't from that town, you might not be aware of. I found an article from the travel team at Reader's Digest, where they listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. When it comes to Indiana, it is a location I haven't heard of before, but once I looked further into what it is, I want to go see it in person!
INDIANAPOLIS – We’re continuing to heat up for the midweek, and adding chances of rain and thunderstorms along with it!. The entire state is under a heat advisory for Tuesday afternoon from 1-9 p.m. While air temperatures will be in the mid 90s, heat index values will be WELL over 100°. Don’t forget to take breaks from the outdoors and bring those pets in!
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A heat advisory was issued for Tuesday afternoon and evening in central Indiana, including Indianapolis. Heat index values up to 107 degrees are expected in portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. The extent of the dangerous heat remains somewhat uncertain due to potential cloud cover from storms, the weather service in Indianapolis says in the advisory issued Monday afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – No one is saying just what happened in a fireworks explosion in Mt. Vernon that killed an 11-year-old boy. His mom yesterday identified him as Camrynn McMichael. Police say the boy died on the way to the hospital after being seriously injured in an explosion...
With Indiana lawmakers poised to authorize a second, $225 tax refund to taxpayers in a special session this month, some Hoosiers are still waiting for the $125 refunds promised late last year. As of June 22, Indiana had issued about $245.6 million in refunds, according to the Department of Revenue....
STATEWIDE–Gas prices have been going down across Indiana and nationwide. That is a trend that could continue, but one oil and gas expert is urging you to be aware of a possible increase. “The average gas price in Indianapolis is down about 38 cents per gallon from its peak...
5/5 - (2 votes) This month, we are pleased to feature on our cover, two members of the creative team behind the four new roundabout (RAB) sculptures, “Classic Cars of Indiana,” that will be installed throughout the 96th Street Corridor—Arlon Bayliss and Robert “Bob” Buchanan. Bob Buchanan and his brother, Mark, own bo-mar Industries who along with Bayliss’ renowned artistic design, created a few other extraordinary RAB sculptures in Carmel including the “Homage to Hoagy” in front of the Palladium that we featured in Carmel Monthly in the Feb. 2020 issue.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When drastic increases in food costs spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic left Andrew Caplinger struggling to find fresh catfish for his restaurants, he decided to try “an experimental” solution — growing his own. In the coming months, the Indianapolis restaurant chain Caplinger’s Fresh...
MADISON, Ind. — A spectacular end-over-end flip of the Lynx Healthcare hydroplane brought a sudden end to this year’s Madison Regatta on the Ohio River. Jimmy Shane in Miss HomeStreet was declared the winner of the H1 Unlimited Racing Series event. The driver of the Lynx Healthcare, Corey...
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures on Monday are expected to reach the 90s once again, but it will come with an uptick in humidity and set the tone for the remainder of the week. Happy Independence Day! Get ready for a real scorcher. We’re waking up to a sunny sky out there and temperatures initially in the upper 60s. Humidity may be noticeable in the morning, but the air will really begin to feel sticky by the afternoon. Heat will build quickly, too, with lunchtime temps in the mid 80s and afternoon highs in the low 90s! Isolated storms are possible between 4-8 p.m., but the vast majority of the area will remain dry. The evening will be warm and dry, though a bit muggy for fireworks.
INDIANAPOLIS — It is a symbol of freedom. The red, white, and blue American flag waves from the yards and porches of many Hoosier households. James Toon sees dozens of flags every day, as he drives for Comcast as a tech operations supervisor. "If I see a flag," says...
