Muskogee, OK

Rally Held To Celebrate Saving Of Muskogee VA Hospital

By News On 6
 4 days ago
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - People in Muskogee celebrated on Friday because the V.A. recently announced it won't close the V.A. hospital.

News On 6's Grant Stephens had more.

FreedomFest Firework Show Wraps Up In Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsans gathered at the RiverWest Festival Park Monday night in anticipation for the biggest firework show in town that shot off nearly 7,000 fireworks to celebrate our Independence Day. News On 6's Grant Stephens was live at the packed park right after the show ended with details...
TULSA, OK
Standing Bear Tomahawk Returned To Ponca Tribe

More than a year after Brett Chapman first set out to get a Native American artifact returned to the Ponca tribe, the Tulsa attorney says his goal is complete. Harvard University has returned a tomahawk that once belonged to Ponca Chief Standing Bear. "It means a lot,” said Chapman. “It's...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Boy hit by car in Tulsa while lighting fireworks

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car Monday night while lighting fireworks in north Tulsa. Tulsa police said around 10:15 p.m. the boy was in the street lighting fireworks, near East 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard, when a car hit him.
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

This Week in Sapulpa History: The era of “Crystal City of the Southwest” begins

This week in Sapulpa history: the actual start-up date for the Bartlett-Collins (B.C.) Glass plant began on June 28, 1915. “Making of glass in Oklahoma is a new industry in the southwest, but it has come to the state! The big factory of the Bartlett-Collins is now running full blast.” Oklahoma City Times shouted in their headline when B.C. opened.
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Mother and juvenile injured in brawl at west Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were hurt in a brawl involving guns and other weapons at a west Tulsa apartment complex. Police said the fight started around 1:15 a.m. when a group of people were shooting off fireworks toward a group of juveniles walking around the Parkview Terrace Apartment complex near West 61st Street and South Union Avenue.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa SPCA asking for volunteers, donations after ‘puppy mill’ surrender

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa SPCA and Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is asking for volunteers and donations after helping in a massive breeder surrender earlier this week. The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office asked for help after investigating a case in Ada where 75 living large dogs were found on a property, the Tulsa SPCA said. There were also carcasses found on the property.
TULSA, OK
kosu.org

Oklahoma Music Minutes for July 4-8: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Tristan Wright is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/_kingofsweden_. Tuesday, July 5. Chelsea Days are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/chelseadaysband. Wednesday, July...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Large Police Presence Near The Gathering Place

There is currently a large police presence in the 2800 block of S Cincinnati Ave near the Gathering Place. The Tulsa Police helicopter is currently above the scene. According to a reporter at the scene, gunshots could be heard and EMSA was moving towards the home. Details are limited at...
TULSA, OK
