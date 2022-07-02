ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Earthquake sensors, seismometers, located all over South Carolina

WLTX.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarthquakes are unexpected, and scientists have no...

www.wltx.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Tropical Storm Colin forms along South Carolina coast

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — The tropics might have been slow to start this hurricane season (not that anyone is complaining), but things are starting to heat up! Within 24 hours, Tropical Storm Bonnie and Tropical Strom Colin have formed. Bonnie formed late Friday morning. Tropical Storm Colin formed off the South Carolina coast early Saturday morning. […]
ENVIRONMENT
WSAV News 3

USGS reports another small earthquake in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (WBTW) — Yet another small earthquake was recorded late Saturday morning in Kershaw County, adding to a string of nearly four dozen temblors that have hit the region since late December. The 2.1 magnitude quake hit about 11:59 a.m. and was centered about 3.9 miles east of Elgin, according to the United States […]
ELGIN, SC
WSPA 7News

Tropical Storm Colin threatens a wet weekend for Carolinas

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Colin formed along the South Carolina coast on Saturday, bringing the threat of rain and high winds for a day or two during the holiday weekend before improving for Monday’s July Fourth celebrations. The National Hurricane Center in Miami warned of the possibility of localized flash flooding along the Carolinas […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
The Island Connection

Boating Laws Have Changed In South Carolina

Boaters and personal watercraft users hitting the water this summer should be aware of changes to state law this year. (6)(a) operate a personal watercraft, specialty propcraft, or vessel while upon the waters of Lake Greenwood, Lake Hartwell, Lake Jocassee, Lake Keowee, Lake Marion, Lake Monticello, Lake Murray, Lake Robinson, Lake Russell, Lake Secession, Lake Thurmond, Lake Wateree, Fishing Creek Reservoir, Parr Reservoir, or the portion of the Savannah River from the Interstate 20 Savannah River Bridge to the New Savannah River Bluff Lock and Dam in excess of idle speed:
POLITICS
weatherboy.com

South Carolina Officials Scheduling Earthquake Meeting As Quakes Continue to Shake the State

South Carolina officials have announced they are working on scheduling a special earthquake meeting as quakes continue to shake the state, rattling nerves across the region. Officials within the town of Elgin announced they are coordinating an event with Kershaw County and state officials to put together a town hall meeting for residents and business owners to discuss the recent earthquake swarm.
ELGIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Second earthquake in 24 hours reported in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes have hit the midlands in the last 24 hours. Officials said the first earthquake happened 4.6 miles southeast of Elgin, South Carolina, at around 8:26 p.m on July 1, 2022. According to officials, that earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7 and a depth of 4 km.
ELGIN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake
The Island Connection

New Law Addresses ‘Wake Surfing’ In South Carolina Waters

A new South Carolina boating law seeks to help protect people and structures from large wakes created by a popular water sport. South Carolina law now prohibits “wake surfing” on all state waters within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water or an anchored watercraft. Wake surfing is defined in the law as operating “a vessel that is ballasted in the stern so as to create a wake that is, or is intended to be, surfed by another person.” That’s to say, to drive boats that are designed or set up to create a significant wake. The new law comes amid increasing popularity in the activity as law enforcement and policymakers looked for ways to keep people and property safe. Violation of this law is a misdemeanor and generally punishable by fines of about $100-600, depending on court fees in each county jurisdiction. SCDNR regularly patrols state waterways to enforce applicable boating and fishing laws.
POLITICS
weatherboy.com

15 Earthquakes Rock South Carolina, with Shaking Continuing Today

At least 15 earthquakes have rocked South Carolina in the last 7 days, with the strongest striking yesterday within the last week; even so, shaking continues today with additional earthquakes, added to the swarm that has produced more than 45 earthquakes since December. Today, three earthquakes were reported by USGS,...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLTX.com

How are peaches looking in South Carolina this summer?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Inflation is no secret to consumers around the country, but it is especially evident to farmers and their produce partners at the State Farmer's Market. Produce sellers say this year we have pricier peaches. "You know everything has been more expensive for the farmers overall, and...
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

Several Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina This Weekend as Mysterious Swarm Continues

(Photo : Photo by David McNew/Getty Images for Lumix) Numerous additional seismic activities rattled South Carolina this weekend, perplexing those who aren't certain why the mystery rattling is still going around. Earthquake Swarms in South Carolina. Throughout the previous seven quarters, thousands of seismic events have rocked South Carolina as...
ENVIRONMENT
WYFF4.com

Fireworks laws for South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Cities and towns across the Carolinas and Georgia are celebrating the Fourth of July weekend with fireworks and other festivities. If you’re planning to celebrate at home, you can buy and use fireworks in South Carolina, but it’s limited to where and when. Below...
The Post and Courier

SC emergency officials prepared for potential hurricane evacuations

Even with rising gas prices and population increases on the coast, state officials insist South Carolina is prepared to execute an evacuation should a severe storm occur this season. An evacuation order hasn't been issued for the coast since wind, surge and flooding from Hurricane Dorian in 2019 caused widespread...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy