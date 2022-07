SOUTH SALT LAKE — The search for a South Salt Lake man who has now been missing a month is continuing. And while the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are unusual, South Salt Lake Police Chief Jack Carruth says investigators still aren't sure if Cornelis "Casey" Frederik Bokslag, 30, is missing due to criminal activity or if he voluntarily disappeared and doesn't want to be found.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT ・ 9 HOURS AGO