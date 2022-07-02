ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

New bills aim to increase school safety

By Shamir Owens
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AAJYE_0gSl6vgo00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced more than a dozen bills with the goal of protecting Michigan kids in the classroom.

There have been 27 school shootings just this year in the US and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says that the time is now to address gun violence.

New legislation introduced by Michigan lawmakers aims to keep our kids safe in the classroom.

HB 6319 would reduce the number of fire drills and increase the number of security drills done in schools every year.

HB 6322 requires the Michigan State Police to provide school safety and security training to school staff members and resource officers, including threat assessment, de-escalation, crisis intervention and prevention, and mental health services.

HB 6331 calls on the state to create new safety guidelines to help schools develop procedures for a lockdown during a security threat.

In light of recent school shootings nationwide, with the latest taking place in Uvalde, Texas where 19 children and two adults were killed, more is being done to ramp up school safety measures.

Just last week, President Joe Biden signed into law the bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the most significant gun control bill in three decades.

Earlier this month, Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin expressed her support for the Protecting Our Kids Act. It’s a package of bills geared toward tightening gun restrictions that passed the House last month.

The bills introduced in our state this week come just a few months after Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a warning when it comes to making threats against schools.

“Michigan law allows for multiple types of charges when a person makes a threat of violence against a school, school employee, or a student. Pranks and idle threats will be taken seriously and have serious consequences. Threatening the safety of our schools is no joke,” Nessel said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
americanmilitarynews.com

Senate gun control bill advances; includes gun confiscation, enhanced background checks and more

The U.S. Senate – including 14 Republicans – voted in favor of advancing new gun control legislation on Tuesday, just hours after lawmakers received the 80-page bill. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act includes funding to incentivize state-run “red flag” gun confiscation laws, which allow police to seize a person’s already legally-owned firearms if a court decides the individual is a danger to himself or others.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Texas State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Government
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Nessel
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Elissa Slotkin
The Conversation U.S.

Red flag laws saved 7,300 Americans from gun deaths in 2020 alone – and could have saved 11,400 more

Lawmakers in Congress are poised to pass the first gun control legislation in three decades. Among the elements in that legislation is support for states to pass what are called “red flag laws.” These laws, already in place in many states, let police take guns from people deemed a threat to themselves or others. The laws also seek to bar those people from buying guns. The proposal has emerged again in the wake of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, as well as others in recent weeks. The current draft of a Senate bill would make $750 million in federal funding...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#School Shootings#Bills#Gun Control#Threat Assessment#The Michigan State Police#Hb 6331#House
thetrace.org

More Permissive Concealed Carry Laws Led To More Gun Crime, Study Finds

More permissive concealed carry laws led to higher gun crime, study finds. Researchers John Donohue, Samuel Cai, and Matthew Bondy of Stanford Law School and Philip Cook of Duke University looked at data from 47 big cities from 1979 to 2019. They found increases in violent gun crime (29 percent), gun robbery (32 percent), and gun theft (35 percent) following the introduction of shall-issue concealed carry permit laws. The researchers also found a 13 percent drop in the rates at which police clear violent crime cases after the introduction of the laws. “Any crime-inhibiting benefits from increased gun carrying are swamped by the crime-stimulating impacts,” the authors write. Numerous studies in recent years have likewise found that crime increased after the enactment of shall-issue laws.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
thecentersquare.com

Rhode Island gun reform bills now law

(The Center Square) – A trio of Rhode Island gun law reform bills are now law, Gov. Dan McKee said. The governor signed three into law Tuesday afternoon that, respectively, address large-capacity magazines, raising the minimum age to purchase firearms or ammunition, and bans open carry of loaded shotguns and rifles in public.
POLITICS
WLNS

WLNS

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy