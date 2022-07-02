Court dismisses former City of Columbia employee’s lawsuit over dismissal

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Boone County judge has dismissed a wrongful loss of job civil lawsuit brought against the City of Columbia.

On June 6, the City of Columbia filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, saying Colleen Spurlock was unable to show any wrongdoing done by former City Manager John Glascock and the judge dismissed the case without prejudice.

Spurlock filed the lawsuit against Columbia in January, accusing Glascock of mismanagement and abuse of authority.

Spurlock resigned from the City in July of 2021.

After a city council meeting in July four employees, including Spurlock, were put on administrative leave and they claimed it was because they showed support for a co-worker.

