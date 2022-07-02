ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Court dismisses former City of Columbia employee’s lawsuit over dismissal

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mn6OO_0gSl6jLK00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Boone County judge has dismissed a wrongful loss of job civil lawsuit brought against the City of Columbia.

On June 6, the City of Columbia filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, saying Colleen Spurlock was unable to show any wrongdoing done by former City Manager John Glascock and the judge dismissed the case without prejudice.

Spurlock filed the lawsuit against Columbia in January, accusing Glascock of mismanagement and abuse of authority.

Spurlock resigned from the City in July of 2021.

After a city council meeting in July four employees, including Spurlock, were put on administrative leave and they claimed it was because they showed support for a co-worker.

The post Court dismisses former City of Columbia employee’s lawsuit over dismissal appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Miranda Wrongs: The Supreme Court Just Obliterated One of Our Best Checks on Police Abuse

Click here to read the full article. Most anyone who’s watched TV or movies in this country can recite it by heart: “You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law. You have the right to a lawyer. If you cannot afford a lawyer, one will be appointed for you.” This warning, required before being interrogated by the police, goes by one word: Miranda. That name of the warnings comes from a 1967 Supreme Court case, Miranda v. Arizona. That is the case that said the Fifth Amendment’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone County, MO
Government
County
Boone County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Vox

The Supreme Court saved a man from execution in 2020. It just took that back.

Two years ago, the Supreme Court determined that Terence Andrus, a death row inmate in Texas, received unconstitutionally ineffective legal counsel at his murder trial. On Monday, the Court effectively disregarded this decision — permitting a Texas court that openly defied the Supreme Court’s 2020 opinion to reinstate Andrus’s death sentence.
TEXAS STATE
Missouri Independent

New Missouri law makes sleeping on state land a crime for people experiencing homelessness

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed sweeping legislation Wednesday making it a Class C misdemeanor for people experiencing homelessness to sleep on state-owned land. The law prevents some federal and state funds from being used to construct affordable housing, instead redirecting that money towards constructing temporary camps that provide substance abuse and mental health treatment.  It […] The post New Missouri law makes sleeping on state land a crime for people experiencing homelessness appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Glascock
CBS News

Supreme Court addresses “threatening activity” around justices’ homes: CBS News Flash July 4, 2022

The U.S. Supreme Court’s top security officer has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws barring picketing outside the homes of high court justices, citing an increase in protests and "threatening activity.” Authorities are investigating an Indiana funeral home where more than 30 bodies were discovered, and the longest-surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient, who died last week at 98, will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Civil Lawsuit#Politics Courts#Politics State#City Of Columbia
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy