Fort Scott, KS

Obituary of Nella May “Billie” Johnson

Nella May “Billie” Johnson, age 95, resident of Ft. Scott, KS died Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was born July 14, 1927, in Brickeys, MO, the daughter of William and Castilla Dixon. After the death of her parents at the age of 3, she was raised by her...
FORT SCOTT, KS
Work on K-3 HWY Begins Oct. 24 from Bronson to Blue Mound

The week of Oct. 24 the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans to start a resurfacing project on K-3 between K-31 and U.S. 54 (see map). Project activity includes a mill and inlay with rock edge wedge. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide one-lane traffic through the work zone during daylight hours. Expect delays of 15 minutes or less. Weather permitting, the road work will be finished in one month.
BRONSON, KS
Thirty-five Properties Sold At The County Tax Sale, 36 Go To Land Bank

The second property tax sale this year added over $86,000 to Bourbon County treasurer’s funds, with the unsold properties deeded over to the Fort Scott Land Bank. The Bourbon County treasurer collects and distributes all real and personal property taxes. The tax districts that receive this are the City of Fort Scott, the Bourbon County government, and the county’s two school districts- USD 234 and USD 235.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
Bourbon County VS Rachel Pruitt

STATE OF KANSAS, Plaintiff, ) RACHEL MAE PRUITT, Defendant. I, Tiana M McElroy, the undersigned County Attorney of Bourbon County, Kansas, in the name and by the authority and on behalf of the State of Kansas, come here now and give the Court. to understand and be informed that:. COUNT...
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
Uniontown City Council Meeting Minutes of Oct. 11

The Regular Council Meeting on October 11, 2022 at Uniontown City Hall, was called to order at 7:00PM by Mayor Jurgensen. Council members present were Jess Ervin, Danea Esslinger (7:02), Amber Kelly, and Bradley Stewart. Also in attendance for all or part of the meeting were Raymond George (Uniontown Ruritan), Kyle Knight (Knight’s Tree Service), City Superintendent Bobby Rich, City Codes Enforcement Officer Doug Coyan, City Treasurer Charlene Bolinger, and City Clerk Sally Johnson.
UNIONTOWN, KS

