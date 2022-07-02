The week of Oct. 24 the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans to start a resurfacing project on K-3 between K-31 and U.S. 54 (see map). Project activity includes a mill and inlay with rock edge wedge. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide one-lane traffic through the work zone during daylight hours. Expect delays of 15 minutes or less. Weather permitting, the road work will be finished in one month.

BRONSON, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO