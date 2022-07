A $500 million project to build what developer Dan Schnepf calls a “new front door” for the Air Force Academy is underway after more than a decade of planning. TrueNorth Commons, spread over 32 acres just outside the security checkpoint of the academy’s north gate, is planned to include a new, larger visitors center, a 375-room hotel and conference center, an office complex focused on cybersecurity, space and aerospace, and a retail area with a gas station, restaurants and shops. The development is expected take up to five years to complete.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO