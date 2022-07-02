ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

New Indiana laws taking effect July 1

By Rhett Baxley
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Several new laws took effect in Indiana on July 1. These laws include issues such as schools defining participation in sports, permitless carry law, prison overcrowding, rape definition and coerced abortion.

Listed below are links that explain the new laws going into effect in Indiana.

Sis Sexton
3d ago

why can't they let people that's in jail for long periods of time be put in a rehab to get off of drugs and learn how to live outside of jail I know somebody that is in this situation and he wants to go to rehab but family does not have the funds to take him or send him so that should be part of the sentence to go to rehab

95.3 MNC

Indiana legislative session scheduled to give tax rebate

The upcoming special legislative session is scheduled to deliver you a 225-dollar tax rebate. It may go beyond that. Governor Holcomb says the tax rebate is the reason he called legislators back in the first place. Since then, another month of budget data indicates Indiana’s surplus is still growing, and Holcomb says delivering the billion-dollar giveback remains his top priority for the three-week session.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

What to know about Indiana's new gun law

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Gun owners in Indiana may now go to most places with their firearms, either with a license to carry or not. For law enforcement, this means there is no longer an immediate way to know if a person is allowed to have a gun. Unlawful carrying of a gun is still a class A Misdemeanor under the new law.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Questions arise over Indiana’s new permitless carry law

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are 15 categories that prohibit someone from carrying a gun in Indiana. Those include a felony conviction or a dishonorable discharge from the military. Some of the information is readily available to the police, while other data about people is not. Without a state licensure...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

As Indiana considers second tax refund, some wonder: where’s the first?

With Indiana lawmakers poised to authorize a second, $225 tax refund to taxpayers in a special session this month, some Hoosiers are still waiting for the $125 refunds promised late last year. As of June 22, Indiana had issued about $245.6 million in refunds, according to the Department of Revenue....
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Indiana is home to countless unique, odd, and breathtaking locations. However, one location, in particular, was recently named Indiana's "Coolest Secret Location". You may think you know about all of the cool travel destinations in Indiana, but do you really? There are a lot of "cool secret locations" in Indiana that locals might know about, but if you aren't from that town, you might not be aware of. I found an article from the travel team at Reader's Digest, where they listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. When it comes to Indiana, it is a location I haven't heard of before, but once I looked further into what it is, I want to go see it in person!
INDIANA STATE
Your Radio Place

As many area residents have protested Ohio's new abortion rule a 10-year-old girl travels to Indiana for procedure

OHIO – Three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis physician took a call from a colleague, a child abuse doctor in Ohio. Hours after the Supreme Court action, Ohio outlawed any abortion after six weeks. Now this doctor had a 10-year-old patient in the office who was six weeks and three days pregnant following a child abuse incident.
OHIO STATE
Maryland Reporter

The Most Common Causes of Wrongful Death in Indiana

The Indiana definition of wrongful death is a fatality resulting from someone’s intentional misdeeds, recklessness, and neglect. Among the most common types of wrongful death in Indiana are car accidents, slip and fall accidents, defective products, work accidents, medical malpractice, etc. When a victim dies, their family must bring a case on their behalf, and the survivors will be the ones to receive the compensation.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky AG petitions to reinstate abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — After an appellate court denied his appeal, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to reinstate an abortion ban. According to Cameron’s writ petition, he asks the state Supreme Court to reinstate Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law. “We are exhausting every possible avenue to have Kentucky’s […]
KENTUCKY STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana DCS Receives Federal Approval For Prevention Funding

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Child Services received approval from the Administration for Children and Families of its Title IV-E Prevention Program Five-Year plan, which allows the state to use federal funding for the first time to deliver prevention services to families with the goal of keeping children safely with their families and out of foster care.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Heat index could rise to 107 in Indianapolis; advisories issued across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A heat advisory was issued for Tuesday afternoon and evening in central Indiana, including Indianapolis. Heat index values up to 107 degrees are expected in portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. The extent of the dangerous heat remains somewhat uncertain due to potential cloud cover from storms, the weather service in Indianapolis says in the advisory issued Monday afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

Boaters caught with dangerous drugs along Ohio River

INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana DNR Law Enforcement says it stopped hundreds of boaters over the weekend, but some of them had no business being on the water. While working on the stretch of Harrison to Clark counties on the Ohio River, one Indiana DNR officer made several arrests, some of which involved very dangerous drugs. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Toddler dies in apparent drowning on northeast Indiana lake, DNR says

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. — A toddler died after being pulled from a northeast Indiana lake on Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Indiana conservation officers said an apparent drowning involving a 22-month-old boy happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of South CR 1000 East on Big Long Lake.
INDIANA STATE
hot96.com

New Indiana Law Will Help Overcrowded Jails

A new law in Indiana starts today that’s meant to decrease overcrowding in county jails. The House Bill allows level 6 felons to be sent to state prisons rather than county jails. Currently when the jail is over capacity, officials have to push bunk beds into the common area...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Drivers making budget cuts as Indiana raises its gas tax yet again

INDIANAPOLIS — The Fourth of July holiday weekend is here, but with gas prices so high, few people feel like celebrating. "Ridiculous. I don't go anywhere anymore. Kids don't like to hear it, sorry can't go. I usually help people, give them rides and, sorry I can't help you. It's hard," said Lenice Bailey of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

