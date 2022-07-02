Rocker records first professional win with ValleyCats

Troy, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Kumar Rocker made his fifth start for the ValleyCats Friday night hoping five would be his lucky number.

He had yet to record a win in the Frontier League because he hadn’t pitched five full innings, the actual pitching certainly hadn’t been what’s stopped him from a win.

In the top of the first he picked up the called third strike to end the inning. Three up three down for Rocker as he struck out the side. He had the Greys rattled early. He recorded another strikeout looking, that one to end the second inning.

The Cats put some runs up for him in the bottom of the second. Denis Phipps absolutely crushed a ball, with the solo shot putting the ValleyCats on the board. They kept rolling in that second inning. Shortly after Phipps, Jace Mercer drilled a bomb to right with one on.

The ValleyCats didn’t look back from there beat the Greys 8-3 as Kumar Rocker picked up his first professional win, pitching five innings, allowing three hits and striking out seven.

