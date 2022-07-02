ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Rocker records first professional win with ValleyCats

By Jared Phillips
 4 days ago

Troy, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Kumar Rocker made his fifth start for the ValleyCats Friday night hoping five would be his lucky number.

He had yet to record a win in the Frontier League because he hadn’t pitched five full innings, the actual pitching certainly hadn’t been what’s stopped him from a win.

In the top of the first he picked up the called third strike to end the inning. Three up three down for Rocker as he struck out the side. He had the Greys rattled early. He recorded another strikeout looking, that one to end the second inning.

The Cats put some runs up for him in the bottom of the second. Denis Phipps absolutely crushed a ball, with the solo shot putting the ValleyCats on the board. They kept rolling in that second inning. Shortly after Phipps, Jace Mercer drilled a bomb to right with one on.

The ValleyCats didn’t look back from there beat the Greys 8-3 as Kumar Rocker picked up his first professional win, pitching five innings, allowing three hits and striking out seven.

Will Amica nearing return for UAlbany basketball

While a handful of fresh faces like marcus jackson and jonathan beagle are reasons to be excited about ualbany hoops this upcoming season, there's a familiar face working his way back into the fold who is expected to resume an important role for the great danes.
ALBANY, NY
Denis Phipps
Person
Kumar Rocker
