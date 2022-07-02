Man shot in leg in Syracuse’s Brighton neighborhood, police say

An Oneida county man is under arrest following a complaint about someone using a gun to threaten people at a home on the 900 block of Rutger Street in Utica. The Utica Police Department says that officers were sent to the home at approximately 1:10am on Sunday, July 3, 2022. As soon as they arrived residents told them where the man who allegedly made the threats was at that time. The suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Jermar Jackson of Utica, was taken into custody by police without additional incident. The shotgun was seized by police as well.

UTICA, NY