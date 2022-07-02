ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot in leg in Syracuse’s Brighton neighborhood, police say

By James McClendon
 4 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg Friday in the city’s Brighton neighborhood, police said. The shooting was reported just before 5:30 p.m. at 608 W. Ostrander Ave.,...

At least one injured in shooting on Syracuse's South Side

Update: 19-year-old dead after shooting on South Side near Onondaga Park, police say - syracuse.com. Syracuse, N.Y. -- At least one person was injured in a late-night shooting on Syracuse’s South Side Monday night, police said. Around 11:25 p.m., police received reports of a shooting near the intersection of...
Man dead after shooting near Onondaga Park identified by police

Syracuse, N.Y. — Police have identified the 19-year-old man killed in a shooting near Onondaga Park Monday night. Malik Sharif Shipman, 19, of Fairburn, Georgia, was shot in the midsection on the 300 block of Parkway Drive at 11:14 p.m. on Independence Day, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. Fairburn is a little way outside of Atlanta.
19-year-old killed in Monday night shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 19-year-old is dead after being shot in the midsection on Monday, July 4, Syracuse Police say. Police share that they responded to the 300 block of Parkway Drive for a shooting with injuries call around 11:14 p.m. on Monday night. Police say that they...
21-year-old man injured in early morning shooting in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 21-year-old man was injured in an early morning shooting on Syracuse’s West Side Sunday, police said. Around 12:47 a.m., a man arrived at Upstate University Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The victim arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle, police said.
Teen goes missing for 2nd time in 2 weeks

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a teen who’s gone missing for the second time in about two weeks. Troopers say 15-year-old Karli Crosby was last seen Saturday in the town of Brownville. She’s believed to be in the Syracuse area. She...
Veteran Syracuse Police Captain Retires

SYRACUSE, NY – A veteran officer of the Syracuse Police Department is moving on to bigger and better things, retirement. “The Syracuse Police Department would like to congratulate Captain Michael Yarema on his retirement. From his date of hire through his last day of service, Captain Yarema has served the men and women of the Syracuse Police Department and the citizens of Syracuse with honor, integrity and to the absolute best of his ability for over 27 years,” the department said. “Captain Yarema’s career has not only been marked by excellence in the field, but excellence in leading personnel. “
Utica Man Arrested, Charged After Allegedly Making Threats with Shotgun

An Oneida county man is under arrest following a complaint about someone using a gun to threaten people at a home on the 900 block of Rutger Street in Utica. The Utica Police Department says that officers were sent to the home at approximately 1:10am on Sunday, July 3, 2022. As soon as they arrived residents told them where the man who allegedly made the threats was at that time. The suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Jermar Jackson of Utica, was taken into custody by police without additional incident. The shotgun was seized by police as well.
Fugitive of justice arrest in Village of Lansing

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – A wanted fugitive turning up in the Village of Lansing. On June 27th, Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Econo Lodge on Triphammer Road for a reported dispute. Deputies identified one of the people involved as 22-year-old Donavin Fink of Cortland. Deputies learned Fink is wanted for Class A Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in Texas. Fink was arrested and taken to Tompkins County Jail to await extradition.
Wanted Ithaca man arrested for stealing vehicle

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man with an active bench warrant was located and arrested by IPD over the weekend. According to IPD, Deon Thomas, 35, was arrested on July 2, at 6:55 p.m. when police officers located him in the 500 block of West State Street in Ithaca. Police said that Thomas attempted to flee but was apprehended.
