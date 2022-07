ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Sunday morning in Altoona. The Altoona Police Department said in a release that the person was walking on the westbound side of Highway 12 when they were hit by a vehicle during the early morning hours Sunday. Police arrived at the scene of the hit-and-run crash at 5:16 a.m. on Highway 12 between McCann Drive and 10th Street West.

