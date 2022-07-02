ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Bend Fire & Rescue offers pre-Fourth reminder about city’s fireworks ban, safe use in nearby areas

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As the Fourth of July weekend began Friday evening, Bend Fire & Rescue issued a reminder to the community about the city's fireworks ban, along with safety tips for those outlying areas that may still use fireworks. All fireworks sales, use and possession are banned...

