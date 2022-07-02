Bend Fire & Rescue offers pre-Fourth reminder about city’s fireworks ban, safe use in nearby areas

Mario Villagomez of Prineville, failed to stop, when entering Highway 97 and collided with a northbound Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, driven by 65-year-old Martin Fox of Manson, Washington.A Prineville motorist collided with another vehicle in Jefferson County resulting in a fatality. According to an Oregon State Police report, the crash happened Tuesday, June 28 just before 2:30 p.m., at the intersection of Highway 361 and Highway 97, one mile south of Culver. A preliminary investigation revealed that a westbound blue Ford Thunderbird on Hwy 361, operated by 31-year-old Mario Villagomez of Prineville, failed stop when entering Highway 97 and collided with a northbound Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, driven by 65-year-old Martin Fox of Manson, Washington. Martin Fox sustained fatal injuries. His passenger, 62-year-old Susan Fox, also of Manson, Washington, was critically injured and transported via air ambulance to St. Charles in Bend. Villagomez was transported with injuries to a local hospital. Highway 97 and Highway 361 were affected for approximately three hours. {loadposition sub-article-01}

PRINEVILLE, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO