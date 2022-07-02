ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Ice cream truck serves Detroit Police Department amid battle over armor

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – There’s a new reaction to a story we brought you about police officers wearing body armor in public places. One local ice cream shop asked officers to ditch the gear when they stopped for a scoop. Some people say the armor makes them uncomfortable. The...

Landscaper hit by car, pinned against house by angry driver while working in Southfield, witnesses say

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A landscaper was hospitalized Tuesday morning after reportedly being hit by a vehicle and pinned to a house while on the job in Southfield. A man working for Jasman Landscaping was weed wacking a yard at a Southfield home with two other landscapers when he was hit by a woman driving a sedan, according to the man’s co-workers at the scene. The landscapers say the woman was driving down the street and yelling at the workers for allegedly refusing to give her a quote.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Detroit Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Cousin

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking a suspect who allegedly fatally shot his cousin during an argument on Thursday. Jesus Shannon (left) and white Crown Victoria (right) wanted in connection to fatal shooting. | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident happened at about 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, in the 15800 block of Fairfield. Police say the 29-year-old suspect, Jesus Shannon, fatally shot his 23-year-old male cousin during an argument. The suspect fled the scene in a white Crown Victoria. If anyone recognizes this suspect, vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Person
Tim Mahoney
abc12.com

Two people hospitalized after shooting on Sloan Street in Flint

A Detroit man was in critical condition and a Flint woman was recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a weekend shooting in Flint. Double shooting in Flint leaves man and woman in hospital. Michigan State Police say a 34-year-old man from Detroit and a 23-year-old woman from Flint were shot outside...
FLINT, MI
#Police Precinct#Cold Truth Ice Cream#Eastpoint
fox2detroit.com

DoorDash driver fatally shot in Detroit was working first day on the job

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man out on his first day working as a DoorDash delivery driver was fatally shot by someone in a vehicle passing by. Detroit police say Dajour Russ had exited his vehicle to drop off food when a suspect in an unknown vehicle fired shots at him, hitting him in the foot. The vehicle then circled back around and fired more shots, this time fatally wounding the man.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man fatally shot cousin during argument

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are asking the public for help finding a homicide suspect in Detroit. Detroit police are searching for Jesus Shannon, a 29-year-old who allegedly shot and killed his cousin following a fight. The fatal shooting happened around 2 p.m. on June 30 in the 15800 block...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Woman Walking On I-75 In Troy With 55-Gallon Drum On Head Arrested

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman has been arrested after she was found walking along I-75 in Troy with an empty 55-gallon drum over her head on Sunday, Michigan State Police announced. On Sunday, July 3, a trooper was on northbound I-75 near Big Beaver Road when he saw a woman walking on the right shoulder, with the 55-gallon drum over her head. Overnight: 07/03 at 6:30 PMLocation:N/B I-75 Fwy just north of Big Beaver, City of TroySynopsis:A Metro North trooper was on patrol on N/B I-75 when he spotted a female pedestrian walking on the right shoulder of the freeway with an...
TROY, MI
