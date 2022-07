GREENVILLE, S.C. — It’s been a busy holiday weekend at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, according to Tom Tyra, Director of Communications. “It’s been a pretty smooth holiday,” Tyra said. “The weathers been pretty good in most parts of the US, we haven’t really seen more than one, maybe two delays/cancelations. People have been in good spirits and the flights have been on time.”

