ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Travel woes taking over at CLT Airport and across the U.S.

By Cheyenne Pagan, Ciara Lankford, Savannah Rudicel
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49uto6_0gSl0Qjf00

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As people hit the skies for the holiday weekend, FlightAware data shows 4,100 flights were delayed on Friday, including 295 just at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Twenty-six flights headed into or out of the Queen City were also grounded.

Keeping that in mind, travel experts predict this Fourth of July will be the busiest one for travel in years.

Survey: Over 55% of Americans to travel for July 4

AAA analysts expect 48 million Americans to travel for the holiday weekend. That’s despite the fact ticket prices are up about 20 to 30 percent compared to 2019.

Passengers said even if they can afford a ticket, it doesn’t guarantee their plane will take off. Heads of major airlines said overworked crews and understaffed planes are behind a majority of the tens of thousands of recent schedule changes and delays.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said his department is working to help airlines and hold them accountable for the disruptions. TSA officials tell QCN they have extra agents in Charlotte this weekend to keep security lines as short as possible.

What are the best and worst times to travel Fourth of July weekend?

“We’re also using the K-9s to keep expedite folks through at the checkpoint and we’re flexing overtime over the weekend as well. Things so far today have flowed really smoothly,” Mark Howell said with TSA.

He said their goal is to keep the average wait time shorter than 30 minutes and shorter than 10 minutes for pre-check.

QCN asked why travelers get different instructions depending on which airport they go to. Shoes off, laptops out, liquids out, etc. Sometimes it seems to vary between different checkpoints at the same airport.

The regional spokesperson said it depends on which type of electronic scanners are at each checkpoint. And if their dogs can scan through the bags before they get to the agent, it acts as a sort of pre-check and typically that means people can keep their electronics in the bag.

He said bottom line travelers need to listen to the instructions agents will shout out at the checkpoint.

AAA analysts also predict 42 million people will hit the roads this weekend, despite high gas prices. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.84, a two-cent drop from Thursday.

North Carolina drivers are paying about $4.49 for every gallon of gas. The average in South Carolina sits around $4.36.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Flight cancellations interfere with Independence Day plans

OHIO — While some people are out enjoying Independence Day with family and friends, others are spending the day at the airport as many flights were canceled or delayed throughout the holiday weekend. There were more than 30 delays and eight cancellations at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport...
CINCINNATI, OH
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in June 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
WSOC Charlotte

Noise complaint on 4th of July? Expect to wait, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Fourth of July weekend across the Charlotte area came with bottle rockets’ red glare, and plenty of things bursting in air, but should you call the police on your neighbors if the celebrations get too loud? The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says if you do, be prepared to wait a while.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

How gas prices have changed in Charlotte in the last week

Following a dip in crude oil prices, average national gas prices are down roughly 8 cents per gallon, according to AAA. Crude oil reached roughly $122 per barrel earlier this month and was down to about $105 per barrel at the end of June. Crude oil prices account for approximately 54% of overall gas prices. Despite a slight reprieve at […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
WDTN

Cities with the most expensive homes in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Ohio using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,454,420 which is 597% higher than the state average of $208,784.
OHIO STATE
tripstodiscover.com

8 Best Hotels in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati is a popular weekend destination in the Midwest and a great place to visit for fun and entertainment as a family or couple. There are tons of exciting things to do in Cincinnati, from catching a local sports game and checking out the craft beer scene to visiting museums and parks and enjoying some seriously delicious food. Whether you’re heading into town for a business conference, a weekend getaway or an overnight stop on the way to somewhere else, here are the best hotels to make your stay in Cincinnati a special one.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Flightaware#Americans#Transportation#Qcn
wccbcharlotte.com

Firefighters Bring North Charlotte Fire Under Control

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fire in north Charlotte was brought under control by firefighters within 20 minutes on Monday. Officials say a total of 30 firefighters controlled the structure fire on West Craighead Road in 17 minutes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials say...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
spectrumnews1.com

Addressing heat islands in Cincinnati neighborhoods

CINCINNATI — Across Ohio’s cities, some neighborhoods are hotter than others, thanks to a phenomenon known as “heat islands,” or pockets of warmer air due to concentrated greenhouse gases and limited green space to absorb the summer heat. In Cincinnati, Bond Hill and Roselawn, situated between...
CINCINNATI, OH
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy