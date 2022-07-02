ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Mardi Gras Parade fills 4th Street with floats, music, and lots of beads

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AvFv8_0gSkxsG200

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Historic 4th Street was filled with floats, music, lots of beads, and more Friday night.

This year’s Mardi Gras Parade included dozens of entries, including members of the Abu Becker Shrine Temple.

The Clark Cup Champion Sioux City Musketeers served as this year’s Grand Marshalls, toting the cup throughout the parade.

Everything you need to know about 2022 Saturday in the Park

As with all Mardi Gras Parades, candy and beads were a must.

“It’s a lot of fun, you pick a kid out of the crowd and then you hit them with the beads and they yell out ‘Thank you!’ and it’s just a nice little, nice little thing for Sioux City,” said Krewe de Charlie Sioux City member Roger Caudron.

Revelers from Sioux City’s Sister of St. Charles, Louisianna annually join in on the fun, bt this year’s Mardi Gras event did not include the tradional festivale.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Sports
siouxlandproud.com

July 4th AM: Stormy start to the 4th

SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Not only do we start the morning off with some showers and storms passing through the area, but also some warm temperatures. This morning temperatures are in the upper 60’s and 70’s and it’s only a preview of some of the warm weather expected. Southern airflow continues and increases in strength with winds expected over 10-20 mph, which will help get us hot as we expect highs to reach to the upper 90’s for most of the region.
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#4th Street#Beads#The Clark Cup Champion#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
kscj.com

DROWNING NEAR ROCK VALLEY, IOWA

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A DROWNING THAT OCCURRED YESTERDAY IN ROCK VALLEY, IOWA. AUTHORITIES RECEIVED A CALL REPORTING A MALE WAS SWIMMING IN A POND, NORTH OF ROCK VALLEY, WHEN HE WENT UNDER AND DID NOT RESURFACE. THE MALE WAS EVENTUALLY LOCATED AND REMOVED FROM THE...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Rollover accident on Pierce St. sends one man to the hospital

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A rollover accident on Pierce St. sent one man to the hospital on Tuesday morning. It happened at the intersection of Pierce Street and 18th Street around 9:46 a.m. when a white pickup truck was headed southbound on Pierce Street. Police say the driver of...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

ROCK VALLEY DROWNING VICTIM IDENTIFIED

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF HAS RELEASED THE NAME OF THE DROWNING VICTIM FROM THE INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON MONDAY. 19-YEAR-OLD ALDO TOMAS-DELEON OF ROCK VALLEY WAS SWIMMING AT THE GROENEWEG POND ALONG 290TH STREET, A MILE NORTH OF ROCK VALLEY, WHEN HE WENT UNDERWATER JUST BEFORE 4 P.M. DELEON DID...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two Boys Taken To Hospital By Ambulance After Sioux Center Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa — Two boys were taken to a hospital after an accident in Sioux Center on Friday, July 1, 2022. The Sioux Center Police Department reports that at about 10:45 a.m., 47-year-old Gina Arrenondo of Sheldon was driving a 2010 Ford Edge northbound on Highway 75 in Sioux Center. They tell us that 25-year-old Fabian Chilel Velasquez of Sioux Center was also northbound on 75 in a 2010 Kia Sedona, behind Arrenondo. They say that 22-year-old Reynaldo Chilel Chilel of Sioux Center was also northbound on 75 behind Chilel Velasquez in a 2005 Ford Explorer.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy