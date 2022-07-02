Mardi Gras Parade fills 4th Street with floats, music, and lots of beads

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Historic 4th Street was filled with floats, music, lots of beads, and more Friday night.

This year’s Mardi Gras Parade included dozens of entries, including members of the Abu Becker Shrine Temple.

The Clark Cup Champion Sioux City Musketeers served as this year’s Grand Marshalls, toting the cup throughout the parade.

As with all Mardi Gras Parades, candy and beads were a must.

“It’s a lot of fun, you pick a kid out of the crowd and then you hit them with the beads and they yell out ‘Thank you!’ and it’s just a nice little, nice little thing for Sioux City,” said Krewe de Charlie Sioux City member Roger Caudron.

Revelers from Sioux City’s Sister of St. Charles, Louisianna annually join in on the fun, bt this year’s Mardi Gras event did not include the tradional festivale.

