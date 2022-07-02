Omaha house fire causes extensive damage Friday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A dumpster next to an empty house caught fire in North Omaha Sunday night because fireworks were thrown away. The blaze spread to two houses in the 2500 block of Pratt Street. The vacant house got the most damage. Thankfully, no one was displaced from the...
OMAHA, Neb. — Two Omaha houses were damaged when a fire spread from a dumpster, fire investigators said. Acting Battalion Chief Capt. Donald Dooley said fireworks started the fire in the dumpster near 25th Avenue and Pratt Street Sunday night. That fire spread to two nearby homes. He said people were living in one of the homes. They're OK and have some damaged siding. Dooley said the other home was vacant and had more significant damage.
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to a home in the 5900 block of South 81st Street just after midnight on July 5th. Neighbors saw a fire burning on the corner of the home. They pounded on the door to wake up those inside. All the residents were able to evacuate the home without injury.
LA VISTA, Neb. — A fire at a La Vista home was related to fireworks, officials said overnight. The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Monday near 93rd and Park View. On Twitter, a La Vista police sergeant said everyone made it out of the house safely. He also said, "Good reminder of the importance of working smoke alarms and firework safety."
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man was killed in a single-vehicle accident that happened north of Lincoln Monday evening, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. A white SUV sped through the stop sign at 27th and Arbor Road around 7:30 p.m. and went into a bean field. After hitting a berm, the SUV went airborne and rolled.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A driver was critically injured when their Jeep crashed into a tree late Monday night. Douglas County deputies said the driver was in an "altered state of mind" and went off the road on 47th Street north of Ponca Road around 10:30 p.m. Investigators said...
OMAHA, Neb. — The body of a deceased female was recovered from the Missouri River on Tuesday afternoon, according to Omaha police. Omaha police said Able-1 located a deceased female in the river around 12:21 p.m. near the South Omaha bridge. The body was then recovered at 12:53 p.m....
OMAHA, Neb. — A car and a motorcycle collided late Monday night, sending one person to the hospital. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near 90th Street and Blair High Road. On Twitter, Omaha police said the driver of the sedan was arrested. Police were also investigating DUI as...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A crash in Council Bluffs knocked out power to more than 1,300 MidAmerican Energy customers early Monday morning. Police said a car hit a power pole near Valley View Drive and Concord Loop around 2 a.m. Officers were not able to find the driver. Crews...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A child is recovering after an attempted fireworks show went wrong Sunday afternoon. Dispatchers say first responders were called to 189th and Corby around 2 p.m. Sunday for an injury report. From there the child was taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment. Fireworks injuries are...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash from Monday evening, on the northern edge of Lincoln city limits. LSO says it happened around 7:30 p.m. at 27th and Arbor Road. Witnesses told sheriff’s deputies that a northbound SUV, traveling at a high rate of speed, ran the stop sign at the intersection.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was killed when his vehicle went off the road around 7:30 Monday evening near 27th and Arbor. Sheriff Terry Wagner says witnesses reported a white SUV was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed and ran the stop sign at 27th and Arbor.
OMAHA, Neb. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Monday. It happened near 15th and Howard around 2 p.m. Omaha Police said there was some sort of disturbance at 16th and Vinton between the driver and the pedestrian prior to the crash.
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha area is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Gusty winds along an outflow boundary could bring thunderstorms to the area. Current estimates show those winds coming through the Omaha metro between 6-8 p.m. Stronger winds are likely north of the Omaha area.
