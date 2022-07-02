ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha house fire causes extensive damage Friday afternoon

KETV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. — A house fire broke out at a duplex Friday afternoon in Omaha. The...

www.ketv.com

WOWT

Family of 9 displaced, dog dies after house fire in Omaha

Several people had a lengthy internet outage that they say took too long to fix. The fireworks show at Werner Park takes a lot of planning. Hot, humid, and breezy on this 4th of July. The heat sticks around for Tuesday with increasing storm chances.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Two Omaha houses damaged in fire sparked by fireworks

OMAHA, Neb. — Two Omaha houses were damaged when a fire spread from a dumpster, fire investigators said. Acting Battalion Chief Capt. Donald Dooley said fireworks started the fire in the dumpster near 25th Avenue and Pratt Street Sunday night. That fire spread to two nearby homes. He said people were living in one of the homes. They're OK and have some damaged siding. Dooley said the other home was vacant and had more significant damage.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Fireworks Cause $170,000 Damage To Lincoln Home

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to a home in the 5900 block of South 81st Street just after midnight on July 5th. Neighbors saw a fire burning on the corner of the home. They pounded on the door to wake up those inside. All the residents were able to evacuate the home without injury.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Fire at La Vista home related by fireworks, investigators say

LA VISTA, Neb. — A fire at a La Vista home was related to fireworks, officials said overnight. The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Monday near 93rd and Park View. On Twitter, a La Vista police sergeant said everyone made it out of the house safely. He also said, "Good reminder of the importance of working smoke alarms and firework safety."
LA VISTA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Fireworks sparked dumpster fire, spread to houses

After a much-anticipated wait, Omaha's new and improved Gene Leahy Mall has officially re-opened. WOWT Live at A dumpster next to an empty house caught fire because fireworks were thrown away. Omaha trash collection changes. Updated: 11 hours ago. The holiday is prompting some trash collection changes for Omaha residents.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

One dead in crash near North 27th St

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man was killed in a single-vehicle accident that happened north of Lincoln Monday evening, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. A white SUV sped through the stop sign at 27th and Arbor Road around 7:30 p.m. and went into a bean field. After hitting a berm, the SUV went airborne and rolled.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Driver critically injured when Jeep hits tree

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A driver was critically injured when their Jeep crashed into a tree late Monday night. Douglas County deputies said the driver was in an "altered state of mind" and went off the road on 47th Street north of Ponca Road around 10:30 p.m. Investigators said...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

One person injured in crash involving motorcycle

OMAHA, Neb. — A car and a motorcycle collided late Monday night, sending one person to the hospital. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near 90th Street and Blair High Road. On Twitter, Omaha police said the driver of the sedan was arrested. Police were also investigating DUI as...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Crash causes power outage in Council Bluffs neighborhood

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A crash in Council Bluffs knocked out power to more than 1,300 MidAmerican Energy customers early Monday morning. Police said a car hit a power pole near Valley View Drive and Concord Loop around 2 a.m. Officers were not able to find the driver. Crews...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Omaha child injured during home fireworks use

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A child is recovering after an attempted fireworks show went wrong Sunday afternoon. Dispatchers say first responders were called to 189th and Corby around 2 p.m. Sunday for an injury report. From there the child was taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment. Fireworks injuries are...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Driver killed in Fourth of July crash north of Lincoln identified

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash from Monday evening, on the northern edge of Lincoln city limits. LSO says it happened around 7:30 p.m. at 27th and Arbor Road. Witnesses told sheriff’s deputies that a northbound SUV, traveling at a high rate of speed, ran the stop sign at the intersection.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

OPD: Robbery investigation at guitar store

After a much-anticipated wait, Omaha's new and improved Gene Leahy Mall has officially re-opened. In honor of Metro's 50th anniversary, students are being invited to send in their artwork for a chance to have it featured on an Omaha bus. Updated: 6 hours ago. The fire department said the flames...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Tornado reported near Grand Island

After a much-anticipated wait, Omaha's new and improved Gene Leahy Mall has officially re-opened. Police are searching for the people involved in an Omaha guitar store robbery. Metro's student art contest to design bus wrap. Updated: 7 hours ago. In honor of Metro's 50th anniversary, students are being invited to...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

LSO Identifies Man Killed In One Vehicle Crash

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was killed when his vehicle went off the road around 7:30 Monday evening near 27th and Arbor. Sheriff Terry Wagner says witnesses reported a white SUV was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed and ran the stop sign at 27th and Arbor.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Severe thunderstorms with damaging wind possible for Omaha area Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha area is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Gusty winds along an outflow boundary could bring thunderstorms to the area. Current estimates show those winds coming through the Omaha metro between 6-8 p.m. Stronger winds are likely north of the Omaha area.
OMAHA, NE

