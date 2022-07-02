ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Police investigate after a man was stabbed in a south Tulsa apartment complex

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
Police investigate after a man was stabbed in a south Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are on the scene after a man was stabbed in the stomach at the Legacy Apartments near 61st and Peoria.

Police say the man has been stabbed multiple times in his stomach during an altercation with a woman inside an apartment complex.

Officers on scene told FOX23 the man and woman were arguing and he started choking her. She then stabbed him in the stomach to get him off of her. Police also said the stab wounds are “superficial,” and EMSA took the man to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time.

©2022 Cox Media Group

KRMG

KRMG

