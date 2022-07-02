Flood Advisory issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Turner; Worth A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Turner and northeastern Worth Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1100 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Ashburn, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ashburn, Sylvester, Worth, Terrell, Warwick, Sibley, Coverdale, Gammage, Hobby, Shingler, Isabella, Dakota and Doles. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

TURNER COUNTY, GA ・ 37 MINUTES AGO