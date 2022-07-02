ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Your Utah weather for Fourth of July weekend

By Alana Brophy
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Happy Independence Day weekend, Utah! The Fourth of July is almost here, and we get a Utah weather pattern change as we kick off July. The last week of June brought thunderstorms thanks to another surge of monsoon moisture but now, drier air will begin to work into the state.

This will result in temperatures increasing a bit across the board with any wet weather mainly being confined to Eastern Utah and isolated in nature. Daytime highs will run above average this weekend throughout the state with the 90s expected along the Wasatch Front and even the chance of some triple digits, a mix of 80s and 90s in Central Utah, and 80s, 90s, and triple digits in the Southern part of the state depending on elevation.

If you’re looking to beat the heat, our mountain valleys will hit the 80s, but also deal with a chance of an isolated thunderstorm.

Our National Parks will also see heat building in the coming days and the flash flood potential decreasing. As a result, if you are trekking to the parks, pack plenty of water and sunscreen and know that you won’t be able to rule out an isolated thunderstorm until the actual holiday. Be sure to know the signs of heat stroke and exhaustion and expect some whipping winds by Sunday.

Also at this time, the holiday weekend will see increasing winds and lowering humidity, especially for areas along and west of I-15. Those ingredients combined with the heat will bring high fire danger, especially with the chance of fireworks being used in parts of the state. We also know as soon as fireworks become legal to light, we see a dip in air quality. If you plan on lighting fireworks make sure local guidelines are being followed and use common sense.

These ingredients have prompted a Red Flag Warning for just about everyone along and west of I-15 from Saturday at noon through Monday (July 4th) at 10 pm. Within the Red Flag Warning, winds each day will be sustained between 15-35 mph with gusts up to and potentially over 45 mph. Sunday into Monday will see the strongest winds and lowest humidity values.

On top of the critical fire risk, there will likely be blowing dust within the warning as well.  Humidity values during the day will be between 8-12% with some spots potentially dipping down to around 5%. Humidity values rebound at night, but not much to 20-30 percent.

Bottom line? Isolated thunderstorm potential holds on for Eastern Utah, with drier air and gusty winds taking over the rest of the Beehive State through the holiday.

Community Policy