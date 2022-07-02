ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield snaps Surge two game winning streak

By Dan Lucy
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dG8U5_0gSkuAOh00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their homestand with Wichita Friday night at Hammons Field.

Before the game, the Cardinals promoted two Springfield pitchers, Grant Black and Ryan Loutos to Triple AAA Memphis.

Meanwhile the baby birds were trying to slow down a Wind Surge team that’s won two straight.

Springfield sending Gordon Graceffo to the hill to snap that losing skid.

And the Cards flashing the leather early, Masyn Winn ranging to his left into short right field for the play and the out.

Springfield takes the lead in the bottom half of the first, Nick Dunn hits this to the same spot, but it goes through for a single, new Cardinal Mike Antico scores it’s 1-0.

It was 3-nothing Springfield when Wichita shows off some defense, Justin Toerner to right center, but Dashawn Keirsey makes the diving back handed catch to rob Toerner, stays 3-0.

But the Wind Surge would get a run in the third, Matt Wallner grounds out to short, Keirsey scores to make it 3-1.

Springfield got a homer from Nick Raposo and Graceffo wins his fourth game of the season 5-1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

A day in the life: Springfield Cardinals Bat Boy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It takes a lot to get a Minor League Baseball game underway. Umpires, players, managers are some obvious ones, but there is a group that works as a common link within them all. The bat boys. They made their return this summer while bringing a different energy to the clubhouse and dugout. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Wichita outscores Springfield 10-9

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals were supposed to have their only 5:25 start of the season Sunday night. But the afternoon thunderstorm drentched downtown, and forced a two hour delay to get Hammons Field ready for baseball. The Cards also shortened the game to seven innings. The big fireworks show...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Cards hold off Wind Surge, win second straight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their series with Wichita Saturday night at Hammons Field. The Cardinals come into the game winners of eight of their last ten games. And were trying to stay above 500 in the second half. Springfield and Wichita are both tied at 2-2 in the second half of the Texas League […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Loutos gives up loot to pitch for the Cardinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals will continue their series with Wichita Frdiay night at Hammons Field. The Wind Surge have won the last two games. There’s always a lot of roster movement in minor league baseball. Friday, the Cardinals promoted pitchers Grant Black and Ryan Loutos to Triple AAA Memphis. Loutos is an undrafted free agent […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Memphis, MO
KOLR10 News

Branson Coaster sued by family of boy injured on ride

BRANSON, Mo.– The family of a Tennessee boy who was seriously hurt while on the Branson Coaster last year is now suing the company for damages. The lawsuit said 11-year-old Aalando Perry, who is nearly blind, was tangled between the car and frame of the coaster, taking first responders over an hour and a half […]
BRANSON, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Grand Lake drowning victim named, motorcycle fatality, Missouri representative resigns and Oklahoma moves to execute

EUCHA, Ok. – Authorities release the identity of the man who drowned at the Dripping Springs area of Grand Lake over the weekend. Officials say the man, Brexten Green, was a student at Emporia State University in Kansas. The university says Green, originally from Cashion, Oklahoma, was a sophomore and a wide receiver on the football team. Authorities say Green was cliff jumping into the water and did not resurface. For more information on this story, click on the link.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Springfield pools open late due to heat advisory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A heat advisory is in effect for Springfield and the surrounding areas until Friday, July 8. In response to this extreme heat wave, the Springfield-Greene County Park Board is opening up its pools later to help people cool off. Here are this week’s adjusted hours: July 5 | Fassnight pool open 1:00-8:00 […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Wallner
KOLR10 News

Prices of fireworks near Springfield higher than last year

GREEN COUNTY, Mo. — Rain or shine, families made their way to firework stands before the 4th of July. However, some buyers noticed something different, whether it’s the price or the items on the shelves. “Things have been a little tight as far as being able to find specific types and or styles of different […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

I-44 pavement improvement begins in mid-July

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced there will be lane and ramp closings on I-44 and a bridge closed on Missouri Route 744/Mulroy Road beginning July 11. A pavement improvement and bridge rehabilitation project will begin the week of July 11, MoDOT said. The project...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Springfield Cardinals#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

Celebration of Freedom in Bolivar honors tradition despite the heat

BOLIVAR, Mo. — July 4, 2022 brought a heat advisory to Southwest Missouri, with the forecast of the hottest high temperatures since 2014. Despite the high temperatures, hundreds showed up to the Southwest Baptist University campus for the 42nd Celebration of Freedom. Bands played early Monday evening and the mayor of Bolivar honored several veterans. […]
BOLIVAR, MO
KOLR10 News

Gov. Parson vetoes two Springfield projects

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson voted against funding two Springfield projects: restoring the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge and revitalizing Jordan Creek. The city of Springfield and leaders of the two projects were seeking funding from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery fund. Jefferson Avenue Footbridge Parson vetoed a request for $5 million to maintain and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Pet Connection: Sweet and loveable Sticks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Southwest Missouri Humane Society brought Sticks to the KOLR10 studio Friday morning. Sticks is a five-month-old labrador retriever mix and is very calm and sweet. He would be great with children or any other pets in the household. Sticks has been neutered and is updated on all of his vaccinations. So, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

Springfield jet truck driver killed at air show in Michigan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Chris Darnell, 40, a driver for a Springfield-based jet truck company, died in a crash at a Michigan air show Saturday, July 2. Visitors at the air show looked on as Darnell raced two airplanes in a ShockWave Jet Truck down a runway at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show […]
KOLR10 News

Nighttime lane closures for bridges on I-44

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced several lane closures for bridges on or over I-44. Starting Thursday, July 7, from 6:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. crews will be closing down lanes for the following bridges on or over I-44: Eastbound I-44 bridge over Pickerel Creek west of Republic Westbound I-44 bridge […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Father of jet truck driver reacts to son’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Chris Darnell, 40, a driver for a Springfield-based jet truck company, died in a crash at a Michigan air show Saturday, July 2. “We are so sad,” wrote Chris Darnell’s father, Neal Darnell, in a Facebook post on the Shockwave page. “Just one month ago Chris turned 40. He was so well loved by everyone who knew him. Chris so loved the Air Show business. He was ‘Living the Dream’ as he said.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy