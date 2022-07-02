ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

‘He’s not coming back’: Clarksville man remembered after hit-and-run crash; driver charged with vehicular homicide

By Mye Owens
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXjXo_0gSku9bD00

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville man is dead after a fatal crash on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Weeks after the crash, police arrested a man, but the family of Eric Allsbrooks says the memory of that night still haunts them.

“At about 2 o’clock in the morning, I heard a loud knock at the door,” remembered Deana Allsbrooks. She explained how an officer came to her home looking for her. “He said ‘y’all have a seat,’ and when we did I said, ‘don’t tell me nothing bad,’ and he proceeded to tell me Eric had been in a wreck, and he didn’t survive. I took off running, but there was nowhere to go.”

Suspect in deadly Clarksville crash faces vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment charges

Eric was known for being an amazing coach, brother and friend. However, the title he took the most pride in, was being called “dad.”

“Still hard for me to process sometimes, just thinking about it. He’s not going to come back,” said Thomas Allsbrooks, Eric’s father.

The crash happened on June 16, just after 6 p.m. in front of Applebee’s. According to police, Eric was driving a Toyota Avalon and was making a left-hand turn when he was struck on the passenger side by a Volkswagen Golf.

“It should have been me, that I should have went first. I’d trade places with him if I could,” said Deana.

Thomas explained for years, he had traveled down the same road, but never did he think something would happen to a family member, let alone his son.

READ MORE | Find the latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

“I’ve drove that road for 30, 35 years every day, two times from work and back and never seen nothing like that, it’s just hard to believe,” explained Thomas.

The Allsbrooks are now hoping by sharing Eric’s story, others will take away a piece of advice.

“Don’t get me wrong I want justice. We want justice for Eric and his son […] it was a choice made,” said the Allsbrooks.

Police arrested 38-year-old Justin Walker, the driver of the Volkswagen Golf. He is now facing vehicular homicide, aggravated child abuse, neglect and reckless endangerment charges. At the time of the crash, Walker’s 11-year-old daughter was in the back seat, and investigators say there was evidence that Walker was speeding.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with funeral arrangements. If you would like to donate, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Clarksville, TN
Crime & Safety
westkentuckystar.com

Woman injured in Trigg domestic dispute, man later found dead

A woman was flown from Trigg County to a Nashville hospital on Monday after a domestic dispute, and her suspected attacker was later found dead by police. WKDZ reported that the woman suffered severe injuries to her arm during the incident on Bush Road. The male suspect reportedly fled the...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
fox17.com

Deadly crash on I-65 in Nashville closes freeway overnight

Metro Police has reported that one person has dies in a multi-vehicle crash early Tuesday. The crash occurred on the I-65 northbound in Nashville near the Rosa Parks exit and closed all northbound lanes from approximately 1 a.m. until 7 a.m. Tuesday. Download the FREE FOX 17 News app to...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Victim Identified In Tuesday Hopkinsville Shooting

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a shooting on East 4th Street in Hopkinsville early Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 42-year-old Terrence Finch was found at 810 East 4th Street with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. A home and two vehicles were also damaged in the incident.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicular Homicide
wkdzradio.com

Woman Flown To Hospital After Trigg County Assault

A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after an assault on Bush Road in Trigg County Monday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a woman suffered severe injuries to her arm during a domestic dispute. The male suspect reportedly fled the area and threatened to hurt himself when contacted by law enforcement. Deputies called for help from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office and searched the area with a law enforcement K9 while pinging the man’s phone and located him dead shortly after the assault.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WKRN News 2

3 men charged in Nashville targeted shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -Three men have been named as the perpetrators of a fatal shooting that took place in an apartment complex parking lot on Woodland Pointe Drive in May. Warrants charging criminal homicide and attempted murder have been issued against the men for the May 22 fatal shooting of Nelson Soto, 31, and the wounding of his female passenger in Soto’s vehicle.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wkdzradio.com

Man Flown To Hospital After Hopkinsville Shooting

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after a shooting on East 4th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a man was found at 810 East 4th Street with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The man was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Clarksville PD investigating Ringgold Road fatal shooting

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Ringgold Road Saturday night. According to a news release, officers responded to reports of a shooting on Ringgold around 10:30 p.m. and upon arrival, found a 39-year-old Steven Rhinehart of Clarksville inside of a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Tennova Health Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. A person of interest in the shooting is in custody, with police saying there is no threat to the public.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville man killed after car strikes utility pole

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville man was killed when the car he was driving ran off Dover Road and truck a metal utility pole early Sunday morning, according to police. Clarksville Police said Mitchell Hersey, 32, died as the result of his injuries in the crash that occurred around...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Driver injured, passenger killed when car hits utility pole on Dover Road

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A woman was critically injured and her passenger was killed when her car went off the road and hit a utility pole early Sunday morning. At 2:40 a.m., Clarksville Police responded to a wreck with injuries on Dover Road at Charlemagne Boulevard, according to a news release from police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy