Taron Egerton Says He’s Met With Marvel’s Kevin Feige, Hoping for “Shot” to Play Wolverine

After portraying Sir Elton John, Taron Egerton is hoping to someday embody a different iconic figure: Logan.

The actor, known for his role as Eggsy in the first two Kingsman films and for playing John in Rocketman , spoke with the New York Times to promote his Apple TV+ series Black Bird in an interview published online Friday. The piece mentions that Egerton has met with Marvel Studios brass, including president Kevin Feige , and that he would like to follow in Hugh Jackman ’s footsteps as the next Wolverine .

“I don’t think it would be wrong to say that,” Egerton, 32, told the publication with a laugh about his interest in the part. “I’d be excited but I’d be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it.”

The actor went on to say, “But hopefully if it does come around, they’ll give me a shot.”

Jackman, who co-starred with Egerton in 2016’s Eddie the Eagle , last played the X-Men member in 2017’s Logan .

This isn’t the first time that Egerton has spoken publicly about the character. In 2019, he told British GQ that he was aware of some Marvel fans’ hopes that he’ll be cast as Wolverine.

“That anyone thinks I would be good for the part is really flattering,” Egerton said back then. “I love Marvel, but it’s just fan stuff. There is no grounding for those rumors.”

At a different point in the recent Times interview, Egerton admitted that he didn’t have the right motives when taking on his roles in the critically maligned 2018 films Robin Hood and Billionaire Boys Club .

“I ignored my instincts on those two jobs because I was offered quite a lot of money to do them,” the star said. “And that’s just fatal. You can’t pick roles that way.”

