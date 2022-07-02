ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

‘They were defending the community,’ Vigil honors officers killed in Floyd County ambush

By Grason Passmore
WKYT 27
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A small group of community members gathered Friday night near the scene of the deadly ambush in Floyd County to honor those officers. Community members said they plan to pray every night as long as officers are still recovering in hospitals. “When something like...

www.wkyt.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

