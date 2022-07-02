ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose police look for 3 suspects after attempted homicide, robbery

By Aaron Tolentino
 4 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for three suspects linked to an armed robbery and attempted homicide back on March 3, the San Jose Police Department announced in a news release Friday. The incident happened around 12:25 a.m. on the the 900 block of South Winchester Boulevard where three unidentified males entered a convenience store tried to buy alcohol without identification.

When the three were denied by the cashier, they left the store. One of the suspects later returned to the store, grabbed a case of beer, and left without paying.

Suspect flees after armed robbery at Trader Joe’s in Danville: police

The store clerk chased the suspect and was able to take the case of beer away from the suspect in the parking lot, according to police. Another one of the suspects then took out a gun, pointed it at the victim’s head, fired a round, and nearly struck the victim.

Surveillance video released by SJPD can be seen below:

The incident happened almost four months ago, but the suspects are still at-large. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Yee #4342 with the Department’s Robbery Unit by e-mail at 4342@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166.

