Denver, CO

Diamondbacks cruise 9-3 as Rockies lose another pitcher

By Mike Cranston, Associated Press
 4 days ago
DENVER (AP) — David Peralta, Alek Thomas and Carson Kelly homered, and Merrill Kelly pitched seven strong innings to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 9-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies, who lost a starting pitcher to injury for the second straight game.

Antonio Senzatela gave up three runs and four hits in two innings as television cameras showed him trying to stretch out his shoulder when in the dugout. Ty Blach replaced him to start the third.

Ryan McMahon and Charlie Blackmon homered for the Rockies.

