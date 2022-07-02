ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Engaged to Joe Alwyn

By Ashley Turner
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift and British boyfriend Joe Alwyn have reportedly gotten engaged in secret. The Sun reported on June 30 that the couple has no plans to reveal the news formally but has confided in a select group of friends and family. According to a friend of Alwyn, 31, the...

popculture.com

Comments / 1

