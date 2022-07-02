‘Better Call Saul’: Walt and Jesse’s Return ‘Won’t Necessarily Be What You’d Expect,’ Says Peter Gould

TL;DR:

Walt and Jesse will return in Better Call Saul Season 6, but fans don’t know how.

The writers waited for the “right” time to bring back the iconic Breaking Bad characters.

Fans still don’t know which season 6 episode Walt and Jesse will appear in.

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston as Jesse and Walt | Frank Ockenfels/AMC

Better Call Saul Season 6 returns this July, and the AMC prequel will bring Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) back into the fold. That’s exciting news for Breaking Bad fans eager to see the iconic characters again. And apparently, their return may not be what viewers are expecting. Series co-creator Peter Gould hyped up their big comeback, revealing that no one’s guessed when or how they’ll appear.

Fan theories haven’t predicted Walt and Jesse’s ‘Better Call Saul’ return

Better Call Saul fans have plenty of theories heading into the final episodes, but according to Peter Gould, no one’s guessed how Walt and Jesse will return in season 6.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly , Gould admitted he’s heard speculation about what’s coming. However, none of it has accurately predicted how Walt and Jesse will factor in.

“I’ve heard [fan] theories about what’s going to happen,” Gould told EW, “and I’m happy to report I haven’t heard a theory that comes quite close to the actual fact.”

“I think the way you see them and when you see them won’t necessarily be what you’d expect,” Gould admitted.

That means Better Call Saul fans may be in for a surprise when their favorite Breaking Bad characters return. And it sounds like a lot of thought went into Walt and Jesse’s season 6 appearance. Gould suggested they could have brought the pair in earlier. However, the prequel’s creators waited for the “right” moment to do so.

‘Better Call Saul’s writers waited for the ‘right’ moment to bring back the ‘Breaking Bad’ characters

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XH8whgAREtw?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’: Patrick Fabian Says His Mom Is ‘Going to Be So Mad’ About the Mid-Season Finale

During his interview with EW, Peter Gould elaborated on the thought process behind bringing Walt and Jesse into Better Call Saul Season 6.

Gould emphasized the creators’ desire to make the Breaking Bad cameos fit. Although they could have shoehorned the pair into an earlier outing, the writers felt a season 6 appearance would suit Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) story best:

“The thing that I’m really proud of is that we waited to see them until it was right for this story. Of course, the low-hanging fruit would’ve been to have them appear early in season 1, to kick the show off. I think the way that they do appear is all about the story of Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler [Rhea Seehorn] and Mike Ehrmantraut. I hope you agree when you see it.”

Only time will tell if fans agree with Gould’s sentiment, but it’s clear plenty of care went into bringing the duo back. Fans still have no idea which episode of Better Call Saul Season 6 Walt and Jesse will appear in — but it sounds like they’ll enjoy whatever installment connects the two AMC series.

Fans still don’t know which episode Walt and Jesse will appear in

With just six episodes left until Better Call Saul ends, fans still don’t know when Jesse and Walt will appear. Although the finale makes the most sense, the two could arrive sooner. In fact, they might show up in more than one episode.

Speaking about his co-stars’ return, Bob Odenkirk revealed that Walt and Jesse play a fairly significant role in the final season. As he told Metro , “[It was] so good seeing Bryan and Aaron playing Walt and Jesse. It’s not just one time… And it was great.’”

That bodes well for those hoping to get their fill of Breaking Bad ‘s beloved duo. Many will be eager to see them again when Better Call Saul Season 6 returns.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 premieres on AMC on July 11.

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’: 5 Huge Questions We Need Answered in Season 6 Part 2