All Josh Heupel did in Year 1 was lead an offensive revolution in Knoxville. Thanks to the coach’s high-powered offensive system, Tennessee improved from 21.5 points per game in 2020 to 39.3 a year ago. Hendon Hooker emerged as a star at quarterback after throwing for 21 touchdowns and adding another five with his legs. He returns along with his top target in wide receiver Cedric Tillman, who went for 1,081 yards and 12 scores. The other side of the ball must improve after ranking 90th in scoring defense.

