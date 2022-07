The Tennessee Volunteers landed themselves a versatile recruit in edge rusher Jonathan Echols, who plans to play tight end in college football in 2024. That’s right. Edge rusher to tight end. The 6-4, 230-pound five-star recruit is Tennessee’s first commitment for the 2024 class, though it certainly wasn’t an easy one for the Vols. They had to fight off other top programs, who were looking to bring Echols in as a linebacker or defensive end. The two-way high school star spoke about why he chose Tennessee, per 247 Sports.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO