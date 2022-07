MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another hit-and-run following one that happened just seven hours earlier. A sheriff’s office news release says deputies were called to Mercer University Drive near Dexter Avenue around 7 a.m. Saturday regarding a deceased male on the sidewalk. Fatality investigators were called to the scene, and the preliminary investigation showed the victim was a victim of a hit-and-run collision.

3 DAYS AGO