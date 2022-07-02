ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Starting Saturday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Wilson will be recalled to start Saturday against the Brewers, Justice delos Santos...

www.cbssports.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Sitting out Sunday

Kirk is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays. Kirk has played a lot through the first three months of the season, and while a fair amount of that has been as the designated hitter, he needs a day off his feet every now and then. The 23-year-old is in the midst of a breakout and is looking like one of the best pure hitters in baseball -- not just at the catcher position -- with a .318/.409/.512 line through 69 games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Tigers' Sam Howard: Dropped from 40-man roster

The Tigers designated Howard for assignment Tuesday. He'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Drew Hutchison, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Toledo ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Guardians. After being claimed off waivers from the Pirates in mid-May, Howard had pitched exclusively at the Triple-A level with his new organization. In 14 appearances out of the Toledo bullpen, Howard posted a 3.75 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 12 innings.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Tosses bullpen session

Cabrera (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list June 15 with right elbow tendinitis, but it's been a personal matter rather than the elbow issue that has delayed his return to the active roster. The right-hander had been scheduled to start for Triple-A Jacksonville on June 22 before leaving the affiliate to address the personal situation. Cabrera's ability to complete a bullpen session suggests he's put the personal issue behind him, but he'll still need to ramp up a little more before the Marlins lock him in for another rehab start. The 24-year-old doesn't look as though he'll have enough time to make it back from the IL before the All-Star break.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Heads to injured list

Kennedy was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right calf inflammation. It was thought that Kennedy was dealing only with cramping in his leg, but it turns out he is dealing with an injury that will sideline him at least through the All-Star break. Kennedy's spot as a setup man for closer Mark Melancon will be filled by a variety of relievers, including righty J.B. Wendelken and lefties Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto: Dealing with left hamstring issue

Soto's departure from Sunday's game against the Marlins is believed to be the result of a left hamstring injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. He walked in both of his plate appearances prior to exiting in the top of the fifth inning. Soto appeared to initially hurt his...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Heads to bench

Grichuk is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Though he'll cede his spot in the outfield to Yonathan Daza in the series finale, Grichuk still looks poised to hold down a near-everyday role in the Colorado outfield even after Kris Bryant made his return from the 10-day injured list Monday. Grichuk started in each of the Rockies' five games following Bryant's return to the lineup, going 6-for-18 with a solo home run, three doubles and two additional runs.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Twins' Josh Winder: Could get MLB appearance this week

Winder was scratched from his scheduled start Monday for Triple-A St. Paul and joined the Twins' taxi squad, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Winder could make an appearance during the remaining two games of the Twins' series with the White Sox. Winder...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bligh Madris: Heads to bench Tuesday

Madris is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees. He'll cede his spot in the corner outfield to Ben Gamel (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Though Gamel will start Tuesday and had been a fixture in the lineup against right-handed pitching prior to landing on the shelf May 29, he's a 30-year-old on an expiring deal who might not have a future with a rebuilding Pittsburgh squad. As a result, Gamel's return won't necessarily spell an end to Madris' time as an everyday player, especially while the rookie has delivered a credible .734 OPS through his first 51 big-league plate appearances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: On bench versus lefty

Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Arizona, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Yastrzemski is 1-for-12 in his past four contests and will sit against a left-handed pitcher (Tyler Gilbert) for the second straight game. Austin Slater will start in center field and bat leadoff for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor Williams: Filling in for Bassitt again

Williams is scheduled to start Thursday's series opener with the Marlins in New York. Chris Bassitt (illness) won't be ready to return from the COVID-19-related injured list until the weekend at the soonest, so Williams will pick up a second turn through the rotation as a result. Williams most recently made his seventh start of the season Saturday against the Rangers, lasting just 3.2 innings while surrendering five earned runs on five hits and one walk.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Making MLB debut Wednesday

Bello confirmed that he'll be called up from Triple-A Worcester to start for the Red Sox in Wednesday's series finale with the Rays, Katie Morrison of The Springfield Republicanreports. Bello has been dominant this season between stops at Worcester and Double-A, compiling a 2.33 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 114:33 K:BB...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Drives in two in win

Kennedy went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-3 win over San Francisco. Kennedy's first-inning single plated two runners and tied the game after the Giants grabbed a lead in the top of the frame. While the Diamondbacks play it safe with Ketel Marte -- he's served as the designated hitter since sustaining a hamstring injury two weeks ago -- Kennedy has become the primary second baseman, making eight consecutive starts. Since joining Arizona mid-June, Kennedy has driven in 10 runs over 14 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Curt Casali: Moves to injured list

Casali (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. The 33-year-old suffered right oblique injury Monday, and he's expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain, per Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News. Joey Bart has joined the team on the taxi squad and should soon join the active roster, but for now Yermin Mercedes will serve as the Giants' backup catcher to Austin Wynns.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Tyler Matzek: Ready to return

Matzek (shoulder) was activated from the injured list Monday. Matzek has been out since injuring his shoulder in mid-May, but he completed a rehab assignment and is ready to pitch for the big club again. Matzek had a couple subpar outings earlier in the season, but he also picked up six holds, and it should not be long before he reclaims a key spot in Atlanta's bullpen.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Carlos Santana: Reaches base five times

Santana went 2-for-2 with three walks and two runs in Monday's 8-2 win against the Padres. Santana produced his first vintage performance since arriving in Seattle on June 28, walking in the first, fourth and sixth and singling in the third and eighth. The five times reaching base nearly match his total of six tallied in his first six games with the team. The 36-year-old is now 5-for-21 with six walks with Seattle, though he's yet to record an extra-base hit or RBI.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Could miss more time

Farmer (hand) "likely won't start in the next couple days," according to Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Farmer remains on the active roster for now, but he was spotted wearing a soft cast on his injured hand, and it appears he will miss more time. Matt Reynolds will likely serve as Cincinnati's top shortstop until Farmer is ready to return.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Checks out of Monday's lineup

Blackmon is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Blackmon is hitting .321 (36-for-112) since June 2, but he will be held out Monday with the Rockies loading up on right-handed hitters against Dodgers southpaw Julio Urias. Yonathan Daza will enter the lineup in Blackmon's place.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Brandon Drury: Mashes 17th homer

Drury went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Mets. The veteran utility player took Taijuan Walker deep in the third inning to tie the score at 3-3, but the Reds' offense didn't do much after that. Drury has established a new career high with 17 homers this season in only 69 games, and his .270/.331/.533 slash line should keep him locked into an everyday role for Cincinnati, barring a trade to a contender before the deadline.
CINCINNATI, OH

