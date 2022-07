CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Illinois Family Relief Plan went into effect on Friday July 1, 2022. The relief plan removed the 1% state sales tax on groceries until June of 2023, and suspended the 2 cent gas tax increase until January of next year. Though the relief plan includes more than tax breaks. Tax rebates and state funding are also something that Illinoisans can look forward to this year.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO