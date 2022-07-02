Fisher Cats win by a whole heck of a lot

There certainly has not been a lack of hype when it comes to the food scene in Portland, Maine. Just a few short years ago, the summer months were the only times you'd find tourists on every block, enjoying the food and drink options throughout Maine's largest city. But now, Portland has become a year-round destination for lovers of great plates and craft beer. This also means that creative restauranteurs are bringing new ideas and concepts to Portland. So, it would make sense that the city is home to one of the best (and hottest) new restaurants in America.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO