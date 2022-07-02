ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Fisher Cats win by a whole heck of a lot

By Andrew Sylvia
manchesterinklink.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, MAINE – The Portland Sea Dogs probably wish Chris Sale could have pitched again on Friday. A day after the Red Sox ace’s rehab start catapulted the Sea Dogs to a blowout win, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats beat Portland about as convincingly as any baseball team can beat...

