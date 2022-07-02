ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person dead in three-vehicle crash in southern Utah

By MARK JONES
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHURRICANE, Utah — One person died Friday afternoon following a three-vehicle crash in Hurricane. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a silver passenger vehicle was traveling...

