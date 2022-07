Malaga, Spain remains the center of Kentucky Basketball’s recruiting efforts this week as the FIBA U17 World Cup begins in earnest. John Calipari and Orlando Antigua made the trip overseas to watch four of the program’s primary targets, Ron Holland, Ian Jackson, Karter Knox, and DJ Wagner, compete for Team USA. This afternoon, Team USA will play Mali at 2:45 p.m. ET in the final game of group play. So far, the Americans are 2-0, with blowout wins over Lebanon (120-44) and Slovenia (88-55) in Group C. The Round of 16 starts on Wednesday.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO