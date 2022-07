ELKO – A man was arrested on drug and child endangerment charges after deputies investigated a report that he had stolen a checkbook from a family member. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office was called to a Ryndon residence June 30 on a domestic violence incident when a man reported Rick M. Robles, 49, had been using his checkbook to write checks to himself. A deputy reported finding four carbon copy receipts of checks written by Robles, and he was transported to jail.

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 12 HOURS AGO