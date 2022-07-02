ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Rockers win eighth in a row

By GREER SMITH ENTERPRISE SPORTS WRITER
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cj0Iv_0gSkoGKx00
High Point Rockers’ Zander Wiel celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during Friday’s game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at Truist Point. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The Rockers extended their winning streak by defeating the team with the best record in the Atlantic League on Friday.

Xander Wiel smacked his 16th homer and an RBI double, Johnny Field and Giovanny Alofonzo also laced run-scoring hits as High Point defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 6-3 in the start of a three-game series Friday at Truist Point.

The Rockers improved to 37-25 with their eighth consecutive victory while the Blue Crabs dropped to 45-18.

Wiel went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Alfonzo was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Johnny Field drove in two runs and went 1 for 5. Tyler Ladendorf was 3 for 4 and scored two runs.

“It’s been really fun to watch,” said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. “No matter who we put in there each night, someone steps up and gets the job done. That’s what we’ve been doing. I couldn’t be more proud of the guys.”

WIel smacked his 16th homer of the season in the second, giving the Rockers at least one homer in seven straight games. That tied it in the second at 1-1, and High Point took the lead later in the inning on Alfonzo’s single that scored Ladendorf.

Field doubled home Alfonzo and Ladendorf in the fourth, upping the lead to 4-1, and Wiel’s double into the rightfield corner scored Ben Aklinski in the seventh, making it 5-1.

Southern Maryland scored two in the eighth. The last of three straight singles scored the first run and the second crossed the plate as the Rockers turned their second of three double plays.

Austin Glorius (2-3) started and picked up the win, giving up a run and four hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Ryan Dull, who pitched the ninth, picked up a save. He allowed a lead-off hit. The runner was wiped out on a double play and after hitting a batter, Dull ended the game on a strikeout.

“We’re playing good baseball right now,” Keefe said. “The pitchers are throwing strikes. Our defense has carried us. It did tonight. When your pitchers can trust in their defense, it makes baseball fun.”

The teams meet again today at 6:35 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Former Blue Devil target could decommit from UNC

For some Duke basketball fans, 2023 UNC basketball commit GG Jackson may trigger nightmares of former Tar Heel star Antawn Jamison. Like Jamison, the 6-foot-9, 210-pound five-star, who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, is a bouncy, ferocious power forward with the potential to one day haunt Blue Devils.
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Snap! Crackle! Pop! | Greensboro Grasshoppers host fireworks show at First National Bank Field

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's nothing like celebrating Independence Day surrounded by the people you love as you sit back and watch fireworks light up the sky!. Baseball fans did just that while enjoying a spectacular display of fireworks! The Greensboro Grasshoppers lit up the skies at First National Bank Field. Firefighters helped to set up the fireworks on the field following the game.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
State
Maryland State
High Point, NC
Sports
WTQR Q104.1

This Is The Best Fishing Spot In North Carolina

Sunny summer days are the perfect backdrop for a fishing trip, whether you are looking for a solitary expedition or want to spend some quality time with loved ones sitting lakeside with a fishing pole in one hand and a cold drink in the other. Cheapism searched the country to...
HOBBIES
wfmynews2.com

2 men shot on N. Centennial St. in High Point identified

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One man is dead and one man was injured after a shooting in High Point. The High Point Police Department said 19-year-old Jeremiah Moore of Greensboro, and 18-year-old Isaiah Wall of High Point were identified as the victims of a shooting Saturday. The shooting happened...
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Invasive fly from Asia spotted in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A population of an invasive fly from Asia has been discovered in North Carolina. The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service released a statement confirming an infestation of the spotted lanternfly in Kernersville. According to a news release from N.C. State University, the infestation...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

July 4th fun kicks off in Downtown Greensboro!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Fourth of July has arrived! In Downtown Greensboro, the annual fourth of July festivities have returned! So put on your best red, white and blue and get ready for a good time, starting Monday at noon. The Freedom Fest is bringing the people of Greensboro four stages of live music, 30 […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Ryan Dull
Person
Tyler Ladendorf
FOX8 News

NC man wins over $950,000 after buying $1 ticket

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (9WGHP) — Vann Ray, of Efland, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $953,275 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ray bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from Efland M-Mart on Mount Willing Road in Efland. He...
EFLAND, NC
The News & Observer

Chapel Hill, North Carolina, house sells for $2.7 million

The spacious historic property located at 513 East Rosemary Street in Chapel Hill was sold on May 19, 2022 for $2,700,000, or $734 per square foot. The house built in 1905 has an interior space of 3,679 square feet. The property features five bedrooms and two baths. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.5 acres lot.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbi#Truist Point#The Blue Crabs
alamancenews.com

Burlington fireworks set for tonight – at new location

2022 has new location due to ongoing construction at City Park. The City of Burlington’s annual July fireworks show will take place tonight – Friday, July 1. The Independence Day celebration fireworks show will be shot from the Burlington Athletic Stadium, home of the Burlington Sock Puppets baseball team.
BURLINGTON, NC
Axios Raleigh

What to do on a day trip to Saxapahaw

In the summer, when I am at a loss for what to do and the sun is mercilessly hot, I often drive out to the far-western reaches of the Triangle. The destination, after navigating the curvy roads of Orange County's farmland, is always Saxapahaw. The tiny speck of a village — built around a former textile mill — provides a perfect clash of nature and eclectic businesses.
SAXAPAHAW, NC
alamancenews.com

Snow Camp, Mebane events set for Fourth of July

The Snow Camp Fourth of July Parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Sylvan Elementary School, 7718 Sylvan Road in Snow Camp. The parade will follow its traditional route around Sylvan School and Drama Roads before returning to the school. The event is sponsored by the Sylvan Ruritan Club. They...
MEBANE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMY NEWS2

Man, woman found shot on front lawn of Winston-Salem home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man and woman were found shot and lying on the front lawn at a Winston-Salem home Tuesday. Police were called just after 1 a.m. to a house on East Brookline Street, where a man and woman had been shot. David Pedro, 25, and Ofelia Sebastian, 50, were standing outside near the driveway of their home when a black vehicle drove by and someone inside the vehicle started shooting. Pedro was shot in his leg and Sebastian was shot in her stomach, police said. They were taken to a hospital and they are expected to be OK.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Forsyth County in central North Carolina Northeastern Davidson County in central North Carolina Western Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 545 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pinnacle to near East Bend to Yadkinville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Lexington, Thomasville, Kernersville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, Lewisville and Summerfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WALB 10

Police: Child left in hot car by father dies in N. Carolina

MEBANE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old infant has died in North Carolina after being left inside a hot car by the father after he went to work. Police in the community of Mebane told local media outlets officers got a call shortly after midday Friday about a child in a car at a manufacturing plant.
MEBANE, NC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
6K+
Followers
231
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy