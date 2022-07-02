Rockers win eighth in a row

High Point Rockers’ Zander Wiel celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during Friday’s game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at Truist Point. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The Rockers extended their winning streak by defeating the team with the best record in the Atlantic League on Friday.

Xander Wiel smacked his 16th homer and an RBI double, Johnny Field and Giovanny Alofonzo also laced run-scoring hits as High Point defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 6-3 in the start of a three-game series Friday at Truist Point.

The Rockers improved to 37-25 with their eighth consecutive victory while the Blue Crabs dropped to 45-18.

Wiel went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Alfonzo was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Johnny Field drove in two runs and went 1 for 5. Tyler Ladendorf was 3 for 4 and scored two runs.

“It’s been really fun to watch,” said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. “No matter who we put in there each night, someone steps up and gets the job done. That’s what we’ve been doing. I couldn’t be more proud of the guys.”

WIel smacked his 16th homer of the season in the second, giving the Rockers at least one homer in seven straight games. That tied it in the second at 1-1, and High Point took the lead later in the inning on Alfonzo’s single that scored Ladendorf.

Field doubled home Alfonzo and Ladendorf in the fourth, upping the lead to 4-1, and Wiel’s double into the rightfield corner scored Ben Aklinski in the seventh, making it 5-1.

Southern Maryland scored two in the eighth. The last of three straight singles scored the first run and the second crossed the plate as the Rockers turned their second of three double plays.

Austin Glorius (2-3) started and picked up the win, giving up a run and four hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Ryan Dull, who pitched the ninth, picked up a save. He allowed a lead-off hit. The runner was wiped out on a double play and after hitting a batter, Dull ended the game on a strikeout.

“We’re playing good baseball right now,” Keefe said. “The pitchers are throwing strikes. Our defense has carried us. It did tonight. When your pitchers can trust in their defense, it makes baseball fun.”

The teams meet again today at 6:35 p.m.