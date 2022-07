Skylar Thompson was a surprise draft pick by the Miami Dolphins last April and now his future with the team is also surprising. There were times that Thompson was impressive during mini-camps and OTAs over May and June practice sessions but it is incredibly hard to believe that he has any chance of making the final 53-man roster. For the Dolphins, the trick will be how to get him on their practice squad.

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO