The only certainty in conference realignment is uncertainty, much like the only constant in college athletics is change. Decisions can whipsaw on the whims of a board member or a president pressured into a ready-fire-aim strategy. When diagnosing the travails of modern college sports, the fact that university decision-makers have virtually no expertise in the billion-dollar enterprise they run on the side often gets overlooked.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO