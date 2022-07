The Jacksonville Jaguars spent the most guaranteed money in NFL free-agency history, but despite that, fans knew they wouldn’t be able to address all of their needs at once. One decision they made that has been heavily debated was addressing the need at receiver by paying Christian Kirk a four-year deal worth $72 million, as many in the football community aren’t sure he’s a No. 1 receiver.

