Parents arrested after Colorado Springs 15-month-old dies of fentanyl overdose

The parents of a 15-month-old boy were arrested after the child died of a fentanyl overdose while at home, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

On November 12, 2021, the Crimes Against Children Unit was notified of the death of 15-month-old Cairo Jak Astacio.

The investigation revealed Cairo died of a fentanyl overdose while at home. His parents, 36-year-old Joenny Astacio and 29-year-old Kira Villalba, were under the influence of fentanyl at the time of Cairo's death, according to Colorado Springs police.

Authorities found drug paraphernalia and narcotics during a search of the home, the police department said in a release.

On June 10, arrests warrants were issued for Astacio and Villalba for child abuse knowingly/recklessly resulting in death. The two were arrested without incident, according to Colorado Springs police.

“I am saddened by the tragic loss of one of the youngest members of our community to the fentanyl epidemic," Chief Adrian Vasquez said in a press release. "The loss of Cairo Astacio is exactly why we continue to do our part in fighting this devastating drug, despite legislative efforts that reduce our ability to hold accountable those who possess and sell fentanyl within our community.”