Bishop, TX

Promotion day for local Marine

By Carlos Adamez
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
Friday was a milestone day for a U.S. Marine from Bishop, as Maj. Freddie Perez was promoted to lieutenant colonel.

The ceremony took place at Bishop High School.

That's where now Lt. Col. Perez went to high school. He tells us it meant a lot to come home to receive this big honor.

"It really means the world to me, that I can give back and show all the people that were so critical in my life growing up that I love them," he said. "And to share this moment of success with them is everything."

