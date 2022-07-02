ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Wiffleball tournament brings fresh produce to KC liquor stores, corner markets

By Dave D'Marko
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13c8IT_0gSkmlZm00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Pitching for Produce Wiffleball Tournament Friday helped stock fresh produce the rest of the year in neighborhoods where its never been available.

There’s no grocery store in Jonathan Daily’s neighborhood near Belmont Avenue and Truman Road, or anywhere close. He tries to limit grocery runs to Independence or North Kansas City to once a month if he can.

Hy-Vee removes all potato salad varieties due to possible microbial

“Put $20 in and you aren’t able to go far to get food. You got to toss up between gas and food,” Daily said.

“The average time primarily in food deserts East of Troost to get to a grocery store is over 45 minutes,” Kanbe Markets Marketing Manager Ali Curbow said.

There is a small corner convenience store and taqueria. That’s where Kanbe’s Markets comes in.

“Some families don’t have the opportunity to go the store all the time or affordable food and everybody should,” said Andy Heitmann, VP at Turner Construction and a participant in the tournament.

Kanbe’s has 40 coolers at markets, liquor stores and bodegas around town.

“We install the cooler at no cost to store owner and we stock it five days a week with fresh fruits and vegetables. So its really all about giving access to those fresh produce items,” Curbow said.

The coolers contain everything from apples and bananas to cabbage, carrots, corn and cucumbers to lemons, lettuce and limes.

View the latest Weather Alerts in the Kansas City region on FOX4

Friday’s wiffleball tournament complete with a produce derby raised more than $20,000 to open four new coolers in traditionally underserved 64108 and 64127 zip codes.

A new cooler will be installed at those corner markets every week in July bringing the total to 44 around town. All have been placed in just the past 4 years, since the non-profit began operations.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CJ Coombs

The Western Auto Building and its iconic sign in downtown Kansas City, Missouri used to belong to Coca-Cola

Western Auto building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Caleb Zahnd from USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. This building is over 100 years old and is filled with history. I used to drive by the Western Auto Building every day when I had a 9 to 5. I was always impressed with the size of the sign on top of the building. I wasn't born in Kansas City so I never knew it used to belong to another company.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historical Epperson House in Kansas City, Missouri is a remarkable mansion in need of repairs, haunted or not

Epperson House, on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.User:BlueGold73, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Epperson House is located in Kansas City, Missouri, and is a part of the University of Missouri at Kansas City (UMKC). This amazing house was designed by French architect, Horace LaPierre. It's also nearly 100 years old if you count from the year the home was completed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
North Kansas City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Deserts#Liquor Stores#Apples And Bananas#Fresh Fruits#Convenience Store#Kc#Hy Vee#Turner Construction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
kcur.org

'Hoping for a miracle' at Parade Park

One of the oldest Black housing cooperatives in the country is in trouble. Park Parade in Kansas City faces the possibility of foreclosure if a federal agency isn’t satisfied that enough progress is being made to fix up deteriorating conditions. As the Midwest Newsroom’s Steve Vockrodt reports, residents say they’re not clear about what’s going on.
KANSAS CITY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy